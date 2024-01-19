‘Q’ to support Bilawal from Lahore’s NA-127 after PML-N snub

LAHORE: After rescinding the seat adjustment talks with PML-N, the Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain-led PML-Q has started openly supporting PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in the race for National Assembly’s constituency, NA-127 Lahore.

Addressing a press conference at the PPP secretariat on Thursday, PML-Q chief organiser and former Punjab governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar announced his party’s backing for Mr Bhutto-Zardari.

The PPP leader is up against PML-N’s Attaullah Tarar in NA-127.

Terming the PPP chairman “future of the country” who always speaks for equality, he said Lahore would not disappoint the son of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

He suggested PTI extend a helping hand for the PPP leader’s success, saying it would be the “best diplomatic move” against PML-N.

Mr Sarwar said he would focus on the success of Mr Bhutto-Zardari from Lahore as “it would strengthen the federation”.

In reply to a question, he added that PML-Q’s support for the PPP leader was not due to any personal benefit; instead, he considered him the best candidate and was satisfied with his performance as the foreign minister during his 16-month stint.

He said that supporting Mr Bhutto-Zardari was not just his personal decision; the PML-Q head, Mr Hussain, gave it a green signal.

According to Mr Sarwar, his love for PPP “is not new”, and his relations with the Bhutto family have spanned over 40 years.

He recalled that when Benazir Bhutto was campaigning against dictatorship, he stood by her side. “PPP has never done divisive politics.”

The former governor advised political parties to “respect each other” and urged the authorities concerned to provide a level playing field to all political players.

Meanwhile, the PML-Q has also withdrawn its candidates from NA-117 and two Punjab Assembly seats, PP-145 and PP-146, in favour of the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) candidates.

In a meeting attended by Mr Sarwar and IPP president Abdul Aleem Khan, PML-Q’s candidate from NA-117, Mian Waheed Ahmed, announced his withdrawal from the contest.

Mr Khan is IPP’s candidate from NA-117. Similarly, Syed Hashmat Ali and Syed Rashid Riaz, candidates from PP-145 and PP-146, respectively, also announced that they would run the election campaign for the IPP chief instead of contesting the election.

