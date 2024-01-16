DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 16, 2024

Not more than four seats in Punjab, PML-N tells Q League

Waseem Ashraf Butt Published January 16, 2024 Updated January 16, 2024 08:32am

GUJRAT: Rift between the PML-N and the PML-Q over seats adjustment has deepened further after the ‘N’ allowed its potential candidates to form an independent panel (backed by the PML-N) against the scions of ‘Q’ chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on an NA and two PA seats of Gujrat.

A senior party leader told Dawn in Lahore the ‘Q’ leadership has been clearly conveyed that it could not be given more than four seats.

The party has given a green signal to Aleemullah Warraich from NA-64 (Gujrat-Kunjah), former mayor Haji Nasir Mehmood from PP-31 (Gujrat city) and ex-MPA Haji Imran Zafar from PP-32 (Kunjah) to contest as independent candidates.

Following the direction, the three have got the election symbol of `bear’ but group leader Haji Nasir Mehmood said they would launch campaign once the Punjab PML-N president Rana Sanaullah gave them a go ahead. He said Rana Sana had him to wait for two to three days.

Senior PML-Q leader Chaudhry Salik Hussain had issued a statement a few days ago, blaming the PML-N for not fulfilling the Q’s demand. Sources said the PML-Q had sought at least four NA and eight PA seats but the PML-N gave just two NA (Gujrat and Bahawalpur) and as many PA seats which was not acceptable to the Q-League.

Asks its candidates to form independent panel backed by party

Publicly, the PML-Q has never identified the constituencies it is interested in. Party sources said that it might be wanting all those seats it had won in 2018 under a seat adjustment with the PTI. At that time, Q had strong candidates.

President of PML-N’s Gujranwala division ex-MNA Abid Raza Kotla told Dawn that he had conveyed the party leadership’s message to Haji Nasir Mehmood and others to contest as independent candidates with a same symbol.

He said despite the PML-Q’s taunt, asking the ‘N’ leadership to issue party tickets to its candidates in Gujrat, the PML-N had shown restraint and did not issue tickets.

But now the party, Kotla said, would not stop its candidates from contesting as independent aspirants and, if required, the PML-N leadership would publicly own the independent panel being led by Mr Mehmood, a party old guard who had earlier announced to respect the decision of Nawaz Sharif.

Salik Hussain is PML-Q candidate from NA-64 and PP-32, whereas his elder brother Shafay Hussain is contesting from PP-31.

Earlier, the PPP withdrew Mian Fakhar Mushtaq Pagganwala from PP-31 on the request of PML-Q leadership.

Source said the PML-N leadership might wanted to put pressure on `Q’ by allowing its (N) candidates to go as independent in response to the Q’s statement of exerting pressure on N’s leadership.

The PML-N has issued party tickets to nine candidates from 12 seats of the district — NA-62, 63 and 65 as well as from PP-27, 28, 29, 30, 33 and 34.

The PML-Q has also fielded candidates from 3 NA seats, including 62, 63 and 64 and at least 8 PA seats of the district.

Published in Dawn, January 16th, 2024

Elections 2024
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Saturday night fever

Saturday night fever

Arifa Noor
This aggression has simply established the PTI’s popularity as unmatched, even before an election result could "prove" it.

Editorial

On your mark
Updated 16 Jan, 2024

On your mark

No candidate should fear appearing in public and putting their agenda before the people. Much damage has been done. No more should be allowed.
Representation matters
16 Jan, 2024

Representation matters

THE ECP’s recent directive to political parties, mandating at least 5pc representation of women candidates on...
Hundred days of hell
16 Jan, 2024

Hundred days of hell

A HUNDRED days have passed since Israel launched its grotesque assault on Gaza, a blood-soaked rampage in which...
Missing empathy
Updated 15 Jan, 2024

Missing empathy

Those who have assumed responsibility for the country must start putting out fires, not stirring up more trouble for future generations.
Unseen crisis
15 Jan, 2024

Unseen crisis

DISTURBING figures have been released highlighting that 2,633 children were reported missing in 2023. As per the...
Killer medicines
15 Jan, 2024

Killer medicines

DYING from medicine is fatally frequent in Pakistan. The unbridled retailing of dubious drugs threatens to leave...