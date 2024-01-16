Not more than four seats in Punjab, PML-N tells Q League

GUJRAT: Rift between the PML-N and the PML-Q over seats adjustment has deepened further after the ‘N’ allowed its potential candidates to form an independent panel (backed by the PML-N) against the scions of ‘Q’ chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on an NA and two PA seats of Gujrat.

A senior party leader told Dawn in Lahore the ‘Q’ leadership has been clearly conveyed that it could not be given more than four seats.

The party has given a green signal to Aleemullah Warraich from NA-64 (Gujrat-Kunjah), former mayor Haji Nasir Mehmood from PP-31 (Gujrat city) and ex-MPA Haji Imran Zafar from PP-32 (Kunjah) to contest as independent candidates.

Following the direction, the three have got the election symbol of `bear’ but group leader Haji Nasir Mehmood said they would launch campaign once the Punjab PML-N president Rana Sanaullah gave them a go ahead. He said Rana Sana had him to wait for two to three days.

Senior PML-Q leader Chaudhry Salik Hussain had issued a statement a few days ago, blaming the PML-N for not fulfilling the Q’s demand. Sources said the PML-Q had sought at least four NA and eight PA seats but the PML-N gave just two NA (Gujrat and Bahawalpur) and as many PA seats which was not acceptable to the Q-League.

Asks its candidates to form independent panel backed by party

Publicly, the PML-Q has never identified the constituencies it is interested in. Party sources said that it might be wanting all those seats it had won in 2018 under a seat adjustment with the PTI. At that time, Q had strong candidates.

President of PML-N’s Gujranwala division ex-MNA Abid Raza Kotla told Dawn that he had conveyed the party leadership’s message to Haji Nasir Mehmood and others to contest as independent candidates with a same symbol.

He said despite the PML-Q’s taunt, asking the ‘N’ leadership to issue party tickets to its candidates in Gujrat, the PML-N had shown restraint and did not issue tickets.

But now the party, Kotla said, would not stop its candidates from contesting as independent aspirants and, if required, the PML-N leadership would publicly own the independent panel being led by Mr Mehmood, a party old guard who had earlier announced to respect the decision of Nawaz Sharif.

Salik Hussain is PML-Q candidate from NA-64 and PP-32, whereas his elder brother Shafay Hussain is contesting from PP-31.

Earlier, the PPP withdrew Mian Fakhar Mushtaq Pagganwala from PP-31 on the request of PML-Q leadership.

Source said the PML-N leadership might wanted to put pressure on `Q’ by allowing its (N) candidates to go as independent in response to the Q’s statement of exerting pressure on N’s leadership.

The PML-N has issued party tickets to nine candidates from 12 seats of the district — NA-62, 63 and 65 as well as from PP-27, 28, 29, 30, 33 and 34.

The PML-Q has also fielded candidates from 3 NA seats, including 62, 63 and 64 and at least 8 PA seats of the district.

Published in Dawn, January 16th, 2024