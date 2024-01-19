BNP-M chief laments leaders’ silence over Baloch missing persons protest

QUETTA: BNP-M President Sardar Akhtar Mengal has asserted that the people of Balochistan cannot forget the oppressive period of Ayub Khan’s dictatorship and the military operation during the PPP government.

Addressing a public gathering in Surab on Thursday, he emphasised that those who remained silent on matters concerning the dignity and honour of the Baloch nation should not seek their votes. “Despite claims, there is no tangible progress in Surab, except for changes in flags and election symbols,” he said.

Mr Mengal mentioned that if those advocating for accountability ever speak up in favour of the oppressed Baloch nation in the assemblies, the Baloch people would appreciate it.

“We have fulfilled the duty of protecting this land even while facing all the sufferings and retributions in every age,” he said, adding that BNP-M continued to be recognised as the influential and powerful voice representing Baloch­istan and its people in the assemblies.

“On the contrary, the political leaders here, who do not get tired of calling themselves heirs of the regions and the province, have been enjoying power and privileges by becoming allies of the dictators in all eras and the forces involved in the exploitation of the province,” he said.

Mr Mengal said the leaders who don’t have the time or courage to support those in the Baloch Missing Persons March are criticising the BNP-M’s political role.

He said only time and history will reveal who truly fought for Balochistan and who deceived the nation for personal gain. He urged people not to be fooled by their dishonest politics.

He highlighted that on Feb 8, by voting for the BNP-M’s nominated candidates, people can use their power to protect the land and rights of the oppressed.

