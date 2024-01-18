Shehbaz takes exception to ‘Ladla’ barb

LAHORE: The term “Ladla” (blue-eyed) seems to haunt the PML-N as party president Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday took potshots at those who are calling his elder brother ‘favourite’ of the powers that be.

“Whatever happened in the past (tenures of PML-N) shows that Nawaz Sharif is not a ladla ... someone else is. The plane hijacking case (in 1999) and his ouster for not taking salary from his son (in 2017) prove that Nawaz is not a Ladla but otherwise,” Mr Shehbaz said while talking to journalists at his party’s office.

PPP has been calling Nawaz Sharif “Ladla-II” since his return home from Britain three months ago. The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), on the other hand, says Nawaz is the establishment’s ‘new favourite’ and set to become prime minister for the fourth time “with the blessings of the quarters concerned”.

“There is no truth in suggestions that Nawaz Sharif is using the shoulders of the establishment (to become premier),” Shehbaz Sharif said in reply to a question.

The PML-N leader blamed PTI founder Imran Khan for polarisation in society.

“This man has poisoned young minds. We will have to invest in the youth to de-poison them,” he said.

In reply to a question about the party’s manifesto, Mr Shehbaz said: “Our first, second and third priority will be the youth if we come to power.”

The younger Sharif further said he was confident the nation would choose “performance, progress, and prosperity over fraud, disaster, and anarchy” in the general election.

“Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz will stand united and lead the nation towards a bright future. This election is a defining moment for the nation’s future,” he said.

Shehbaz said Nawaz was keen to restart the journey where it was broken in 2017. “This will be a double journey — a commitment to rectify wrongs and steer the country away from bankruptcy.

“We worked day and night to avert an economic collapse.”

Stressing the need for unity, Shehbaz Sharif said: “It is essential for Pakistan to move in one direction. Nawaz Sharif’s previous tenure is a testament to the positive impact we can make when we work collectively for the nation’s betterment.”

