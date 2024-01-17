DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 17, 2024

Sobia Khan — standing up for trans rights in KP

Aleezeh Fatimah Published January 17, 2024 Updated January 17, 2024 10:11am

Sobia Khan
Sobia Khan

“I think my struggles have only shaped me into a better person. I can now stand up for my community and speak against the injustices [we face],” says Sobia Khan, a trans woman from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), who is contesting the upcoming general elections from PK-84.

The transgender community in KP has been at the receiving end of unabated violence for several years now. The situation has become so critical that prominent NGOs are calling on authorities to address the safety concerns of the community. Discussing the issue, Ms Khan emphasised that there is a severe lack of social protection for trans people in the province.

“The murders happen because nobody takes the responsibility to protect us. We have always been on our own. As a member of the trans community, I will raise these concerns and ensure they are brought forward,” she said.

Ms Khan, who has completed her BA, struggled with unemployment herself. In the initial years of her career, she was rejected just on the basis of her gender identity. Her manifesto also centred around women and transgenders, as she aims to build a safer society for such vulnerable groups.

“My manifesto is inspired by my community, and all the struggles we have endured. [Once in office] I aim to bring the changes we have always dreamed of,” she said.

“There are many trans people who, despite being very educated, are deprived of their rights by the state. I will become their voice and make sure they’re being heard,” she added.

She also aims to work for the reduction of violence against women. She believes that through her education and her influence in the community, she is capable of understanding the hurdles common members of the marginalised community are facing.

Ms Khan emphasised the importance of the state incorporating and hiring transgender people in various departments. According to her, this inclusion will inspire other members of the transgender community to pursue similar paths in the future. “Not even one transgender in KP is employed. How are they supposed to survive if they do not have a job,” she said.

Published in Dawn, January 17th, 2024

MINORITY RIGHTS, Elections 2024
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Electoral maturity
Updated 17 Jan, 2024

Electoral maturity

The language used by Maryam — and other politicians — has the potential to deepen existing divisions, sow mistrust and exacerbate tensions.
Against labour
17 Jan, 2024

Against labour

THE caretaker set-up’s decision to invoke the Pakistan Essential Service (Maintenance) Act, 1952, for prohibiting...
Torkham trade
17 Jan, 2024

Torkham trade

CLOSURES at Torkham — the key crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan — have become all too frequent. In the...
On your mark
Updated 16 Jan, 2024

On your mark

No candidate should fear appearing in public and putting their agenda before the people. Much damage has been done. No more should be allowed.
Representation matters
16 Jan, 2024

Representation matters

THE ECP’s recent directive to political parties, mandating at least 5pc representation of women candidates on...
Hundred days of hell
16 Jan, 2024

Hundred days of hell

A HUNDRED days have passed since Israel launched its grotesque assault on Gaza, a blood-soaked rampage in which...