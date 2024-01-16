Imran sees ‘nexus’ between Nawaz, two umpires

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI fou­nder Imran Khan on Monday alleged that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was “playing with the support” of “two umpires” and one of them had recently given a “no-ball” in his favour.

Speaking to reporters in Adiala Jail after the hearing of the Toshakhana case, he said recent events which had sidelined the PTI and provided relief to Nawaz Sharif were part of the so-called London Plan.

However, he hoped, the public through their power of ballot on Feb 8 would react against un­just treatment meted out to him and his party in the run-up to the elections.

The ex-premier said his political struggle spanned over 27 years and his party had an overwhelming support among the masses which would be manifested on Feb 8.

Mr Khan claimed he was being victimised for exposing the alleged conspiracy of former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa against his government.

He said that at least a five-member bench should have heard the case related to the PTI’s electoral symbol.

Imran Khan said Mr Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz also took vehicles from Toshakhana for paltry sums, but they seemed “immune” to legal proceedings whereas cases against him were being instituted one after another.

Speaking about the party tickets, Imran Khan said his lawyers were not allowed to bring relevant documents inside the jail, due to which he could not deliberate on the candidature of aspirants.

Gohar for review plea

Talking to reporters outside Adiala Jail, PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan said the former ruling party would lodge a review appeal against the Supreme Court order, upholding the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan to strip the PTI of its ‘bat’ symbol.

He said the Supreme Court’s decision had affected the fundamental rights of the people of Pakistan.

“A conspiracy against democracy has succeeded; this is a huge loss for democracy and [this decision] will give birth to a new wave of corruption,” he claimed.

He said PTI would upload a list of party-affiliated candidates and their electoral symbols on all social media platforms. Regard­ing the raid at his residence over the weekend, Barrister Gohar said he was satisfied with the ongoing investigation.

During his appearance at ‘Capital Talk’ show on Geo News, he said the former prime minister had expressed disappointment with the apex court’s verdict. “Hate should not be so much that a person can no longer do justice,” he quoted Imran Khan as saying.

He expressed apprehensions that the top court verdict would lead to horse-trading. Nonetheless, he expressed hope that independent candidates affiliated with PTI would remain loyal to the party, adding that the party also had a “Plan C” for regaining its lost reserved seats,“ reported Dawn.com.

He explained that if independent candidates affiliated with PTI joined it again after the party reformed itself, then the party would regain its reserved seats.

Judge falls ‘ill’

Meanwhile, accountability judge Mohammad Bashir fell ill during the hearing of the Toshakhana reference in the Adiala Jail, sources said.

He was taken to the jail’s hospital after he collapsed due to high blood pressure. The judge was moved to his house in Islamabad after his condition improved, but sources said the judge had not fully recovered.

Judge Bashir is conducting Imran Khan’s trial in Toshakhana and GBP190 million corruption references.

Published in Dawn, January 16th, 2024