Bilawal pledges ‘genuine’ rule of masses

SUKKUR / DERA MURAD JAMALI / QUETTA: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari expressed the hope on Sunday that PPP would win general elections and form the government, with the prime minister and four chief ministers being jiyalas.

Addressing a large gathering in Khairpur, the PPP chairman asserted that his government would mark the beginning of genuine “awami raj” (people’s rule) in the country.

During his address, Mr Bhutto-Zardari promised, “Our allies have betrayed us; secure a victory with an overwhelming majority, and I will change your destiny.”

Mr Bhutto-Zardari administered the oath to the party’s nominees for the national and provincial assembly, including senior leaders like Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Khurshid Shah, and Nasir Hussain Shah, ensuring their commitment to not neglect the people of their respective constituencies under any circumstances and fulfil their responsibilities regarding progress and the welfare of public.

Promises to address unemployment, inflation, and terrorism; vows to end politics of hatred, solve missing persons’ issue

The PPP chairman emphasised that Pakistan is currently facing multiple challenges.

He highlighted that unemployment, inflation and poverty are reaching record levels, along with the resurgence of terrorism. He expressed the commitment that, upon assuming power, they would bury the politics of hatred and division forever.

He regretted that the politics of hatred and revenge practiced by old politicians have divided the entire society.

“We will not engage in politics of hatred, division, and revenge. Instead, we will solve problems by uniting everyone. Other parties lack ideology and a clear manifesto. The leaders are oblivious to people’s sufferings and only focus on how to evade jail,” he added.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari criticised PML-N’s stance, stating that there is a lack of funds for the betterment of people.

He vowed that his government would shut down the 17 ministries that have no right to remain in the centre after the 18th Amendment. The Rs300 billion spent on those ministries and Rs1,500 billion given in the form of subsidies to the elite will be invested for the development and welfare of people.

Issues of terrorism and missing persons

Earlier, in another public meeting in Dera Murad Jamali, he urged the voters to support his party in the upcoming elections, promising to resolve the issues of terrorism and missing persons.

“My brothers are protesting for the families of terrorism victims, and my sisters are protesting for missing persons. I can solve both problems,” he declared.

Criticising the PML-N, he said that if they came to power, Balochistan would see no development in the next five years.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari asserted that the electoral symbol of “bat” is obsolete, and now a battle looms between the “arrow” (PPP) and the “lion” (PML-N).

He urged the nation to vote for the “arrow” while criticising PML-N leadership for hiding indoors.

“If a government is elected under my leadership, I will complete the Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline project and address the Kashmir issue,” he vowed.

According to him, the people of Pakistan are discontent with the rulers in Islamabad.

“A person who has served as prime minister three times is now being imposed for the fourth time, but people would not accept such a decision,” he warned.

If other parties came into power, he claimed they would favour the rich, leaving the poor to suffer. Conversely, a PPP government, according to him, would prioritise relief for the people.

“If you support the PPP, stamp the arrow on the ballot paper, I promise you that I will fully implement the 10-point election manifesto,” he assured. Expanding on his agenda, he pledged to double salaries as a top priority.

“I will not only increase your income; I will show it by doubling your salaries.

I will provide 300 units of electricity per month for free to poor families,“ he pledged.

Published in Dawn, January 15th, 2024