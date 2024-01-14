DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 14, 2024

PM Kakar to attend key events of WEF annual meeting

Amin Ahmed Published January 14, 2024 Updated January 14, 2024 07:04am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will lead a Pakistan delegation to the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting which opens in Davos on January 15.

According to foreign office spokesperson, the prime minister will attend three key thematic events — ‘preventing an era of global conflicts’, ‘restoring faith in the global system’ and ‘preventing economic fractures’ — on Jan 17.

The annual meeting of the WEF with the participation of over 300 public figures including more than 60 heads of state and government, will provide a crucial space to focus the fundamental principles driving trust, including transparency, consistency and accountability among leaders, WEF says.

Mr Kakar will be a speaker at a programme that will discuss TradeTech’s Trillion-Dollar Promise.

The session builds on the Digital FDI and TradeTech Global Initiatives of the WEF.

Technology is revolutionising global commerce and investment and digitalising the trade ecosystem holds the potential to increase trade by nearly $9 trillion by 2026 within the G7 alone.

The heads of international organisations will also participate in the meeting. The programme of five-day gathering of world leaders embodies a ‘back to basics’ spirit and constructive dialogue between leaders of governments, business and civil society.

The goal is to help connect the dots in an increasingly complex environment and provide foresight by introducing the latest advances in science, industry and society.

Published in Dawn, January 14th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Bat and forth
Updated 14 Jan, 2024

Bat and forth

It will not be easy for the PTI support base to come to terms with the move.
Increased remittances
14 Jan, 2024

Increased remittances

THE year-over-year upswing of 13.4pc in workers’ remittances during December is indeed good news for a country...
Pneumonia deaths
14 Jan, 2024

Pneumonia deaths

THIS country does not appear to have any qualms about jeopardising its own future. Another disturbing report about...
Shock exit
Updated 13 Jan, 2024

Shock exit

The SC should have an environment where different judges with different views feel equally welcome.
Breathing space
13 Jan, 2024

Breathing space

THE approval of the first performance review under the $3bn Stand-by Arrangement by the IMF’s executive board,...
Attack on Yemen
13 Jan, 2024

Attack on Yemen

THE situation in the Red Sea was already explosive. And with the Anglo-American attacks targeting the Houthi ...