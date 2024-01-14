PM Kakar to attend key events of WEF annual meeting

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will lead a Pakistan delegation to the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting which opens in Davos on January 15.

According to foreign office spokesperson, the prime minister will attend three key thematic events — ‘preventing an era of global conflicts’, ‘restoring faith in the global system’ and ‘preventing economic fractures’ — on Jan 17.

The annual meeting of the WEF with the participation of over 300 public figures including more than 60 heads of state and government, will provide a crucial space to focus the fundamental principles driving trust, including transparency, consistency and accountability among leaders, WEF says.

Mr Kakar will be a speaker at a programme that will discuss TradeTech’s Trillion-Dollar Promise.

The session builds on the Digital FDI and TradeTech Global Initiatives of the WEF.

Technology is revolutionising global commerce and investment and digitalising the trade ecosystem holds the potential to increase trade by nearly $9 trillion by 2026 within the G7 alone.

The heads of international organisations will also participate in the meeting. The programme of five-day gathering of world leaders embodies a ‘back to basics’ spirit and constructive dialogue between leaders of governments, business and civil society.

The goal is to help connect the dots in an increasingly complex environment and provide foresight by introducing the latest advances in science, industry and society.

Published in Dawn, January 14th, 2024