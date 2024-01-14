Consumers cry with rage over recent gas bills in Lahore

LAHORE: Consumers at large have rejected the new gas tariff amid fixed charges terming it unjustified and illogical keeping in view the deteriorating financial situation being faced by commoners.

Criticising the government for not taking effective steps to ease life of the public at large, they have sought immediate withdrawal of the hike in gas prices.

“Since we were already under immense financial stress due to massive increase in the power tariff, sky-rocketing prices of commodities etc, the recent hike in gas tariff with effect from Nov 1 has crushed us completely. If you see my bill, you will get baffled,” deplores a consumer, a resident of Gulshan-i-Ravi, while talking to Dawn on Saturday.

When asked about the bill, he said, the bill for the month of December 2022 he had paid was of Rs2,910. But the bill for December he received recently has broken all records, as it is of Rs12,320 that includes Rs2,000 fixed charges besides increase in the tariff. This all also left an increasing impact on general sales tax which amounts to Rs1,878.

People baffled by ‘fixed charges’ which are not fixed at all

Talking to Dawn, another consumer narrated the same ordeal, stating that he also received bill of Rs3,600 that included Rs1,000 fixed charges. “It is really strange that when the tariff has been increased why the fixed charges have been imposed additionally,” he argued, requesting the prime minister, petroleum division secretary and Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority to intervene into the matter and give some relief to the consumers rather than making their life harder. “I also request the chief justice of Pakistan to take suo motu notice in this regard,” he appealed.

Criticising the government, another consumer also complained about inflated bills amid imposition of fixed charges. “It seems that the government has decided to fleece the consumers through tariff increase, fixed charges etc. But who cares for the common people since the elite is involved in electioneering now,” he lamented.

On the other hand, an official source in the respective ministry termed massive raise in tariff and imposition of fixed charges a result of not increasing tariff for the last 10 years by the successive political governments.

“It is unjustified, as the governments should have taken decisions boldly by rationalising and increasing the tariff annually rather than piling up the annual increase and putting the entire financial load on the shoulders of consumers in one go. This is the issue in fact, which has forced the people to cry with rage,” he explained.

He said he had heard about another hike in the gas prices soon to adhere to the IMF conditions.

However, he claimed that a majority of consumers (60pc or so) have found a slight increase of Rs500 or so per month. These consumers, he called as “protected” ones. He said he himself received a heavy bill recently for December 2023.

He said those using gas up to 0.25 (HM3), 0.60, 1, 1.5, 2, 3, 4 and above fall under slab 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 and are being charged [as per new tariff with effect from Nov 1] Rs300, Rs600, Rs1,000, Rs1,200, Rs1,600, Rs3,000, Rs3,500 and Rs4,000, respectively. “And if the government increases tariff more in near future, the existing rates may be doubled,” he warned.

Published in Dawn, January 14th, 2024