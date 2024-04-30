7 new deaths take KP toll from rains since Apr 26 to 17: PDMA

Seven new deaths from rain-related incidents has raised the death toll in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since April 26 to 17, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

PDMA spokesperson Anwar Shahzad confirmed the death toll to Dawn.com today and said 23 were injured in different parts of the province.

Shahzad said that nine men, three women and five children were among the deceased whereas nine men, three women and 11 children were injured.

He said the Bajaur district of Malakand division was the most affected district where five people died, ten were injured and 20 houses were damaged.

The KP PDMA spokesman said that 116 houses were damaged due to landslides, roofs and wall collapses.

According to the PDMA report dated April 29, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, 148 cattle also perished in different areas of the province in the landslide and collapse of houses.

Four schools and nine other government infrastructures were damaged during rainfall since April 26.

Shahzad said that the districts most affected by the rain-related incidents were Bajaur, Swat, Mansehra, Battagram, Dir Lower, Malakand, Luki Marwat, Kohat, Orakzai, Shangla, Dir Upper, Mohmand, Buner, Chitral Lower, North Waziristan and Nowshehra.

“We have directed the district administrations of respective districts to be vigilant and continue relief activities in the rain emergency and provide shelters, and food timely if required anywhere in the province,” the PDMA spokesperson said.

National Highway Authority Deputy Director Ghulam Abbas told Dawn.com that the Karakoram highway (KKH) was blocked at Battagram’s Thakot and in parts of Kohistan and Diamer, adding that clearance work was underway to reopen it for traffic.

He said the artery was opened for traffic on Monday late at night and strandees managed to pass the landslide blockades but it was subsequently blocked again after heavy landsliding in the Diamer and Thakot areas.

Abbas added that the road would be opened for traffic in a few hours as the rain had stopped and machinery of the Frontier Works Organisation was at the field for clearing the road.

Separately, the KKH was blocked by women protesters who staged protests against the shortage of wheat and a power outage at Hunza.

Hunza local Muhammad Amen told Dawn.com that the women came out onto the road today demanding wheat and an end to the power outage which was causing problems for them.

He said the protest would continue until the demands were accepted by the government and issues resolved.