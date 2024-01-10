DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 10, 2024

Pakistan, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia discuss collaboration in military technologies

Baqir Sajjad Syed Published January 10, 2024 Updated January 10, 2024 08:07am

ISLAMABAD: In a significant move to bolster military cooperation, Pakistan, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia held discussions on potential collaboration in military technologies, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

The talks took place at the second meeting of the Trilateral Defence Industrial Collaboration, which was convened at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. This meeting follows the inaugural session of the committee held in Riyadh last August. The forum had been established to enhance cooperation in the field of defence among the three countries.

“The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss prospective collaboration in defence equipment technologies, including research and development,” the ISPR said.

The three countries emphasised the importance of pooling intellectual, technical, financial, and human resources to achieve shared objectives and attain self-sufficiency in the defence sector. They acknowledged their historical ties and reiterated their strategic intent to expand the scope of trilateral cooperation. The need to accelerate collaboration efforts in pursuit of common goals was also underscored.

Call for pooling resources to achieve shared objectives, attain self-sufficiency in defence sector

The three sides resolved to hold the next meeting on Trilateral Defence Industrial Collaboration during the World Defence Show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, scheduled for February 2024. This continued dialogue marks a significant step in strengthening defence ties and technological collaboration between Pakistan, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia.

On the sidelines of the trilateral dialogue, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia conducted their bilateral defence collaboration meeting, marking the third edition of the Pakistan-KSA Defence Collaboration Committee discussions, according to ISPR.

During the meeting, the participants engaged in detailed discussions on issues of bilateral interest and the evolving global security environment. The two sides focused their deliberations on the rapid advancements in military technologies and emphasised the necessity for defence industrial cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to fulfill shared objectives.

Both countries expressed a strong mutual desire to enhance defence cooperation across all domains, aiming to achieve self-sufficiency in defence production. The forum also highlighted the importance of exploring further avenues for defence cooperation and accelerating the pace of their collaborative efforts.

This meeting underscores the growing defence relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and reflects their commitment to deepening bilateral ties in the defense sector, addressing modern challenges, and collaborating on technological advancements.

Published in Dawn, January 10th, 2024

Pak Saudi Ties , Mideast Ties
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Maulana’s mission
Updated 10 Jan, 2024

Maulana’s mission

Even if Maulana Fazl is able to convince the Afghan Taliban, will they be able to rein in their ideological comrades in the TTP?
Ill-prepared
10 Jan, 2024

Ill-prepared

THE Election Commission of Pakistan appears to be struggling in its preparation for the polls. After several...
Uniform crimes
10 Jan, 2024

Uniform crimes

WHILE misconduct in law enforcement is not unique to Pakistan, it would not be far-fetched to state that criminality...
Moving forward
Updated 09 Jan, 2024

Moving forward

SC has ensured disqualification laws won’t be used as Damocles’ sword over a condemned politician’s neck.
Bleeding money
09 Jan, 2024

Bleeding money

THAT some of the country’s state-run commercial entities suffered financial losses totalling a staggering Rs1.4tr,...
Drubbing down under
09 Jan, 2024

Drubbing down under

TWO numbers came up after Pakistan’s loss to Australia in the third and final Test of the series in Sydney that...