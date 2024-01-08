DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 08, 2024

All Covid variant patients fully recovered: NCOC

Ikram Junaidi Published January 8, 2024 Updated January 8, 2024 10:15am

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday night announced that all the four patients of the new sub-variant of the Covid-19 in Pakistan have fully recovered.

“All four patients were suffering with JN.1 sub-variant of Omicron and all have fully recovered from the virus without having any complication. We have been monitoring the situation,” caretaker Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan said, adding the border health services department was fully functional and was screening people at all international airports and borders.

“Pakistan’s 90pc population is already vaccinated so there are fewer chances of developing complications of Covid-19. However, during winter season people can feel Covid-19-like situation so I suggest them to wear masks and keep social distancing,” the minister said.

Published in Dawn, January 8th, 2024

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Improving visibility
Updated 08 Jan, 2024

Improving visibility

Pakistan should embrace comprehensive strategies to turn challenges posed by fog into opportunities for growth and innovation.
Sombre outlook
08 Jan, 2024

Sombre outlook

THE latest edition of the United Nations’ World Economic Situation and Prospects report for 2024 has painted a...
Selective outrage
08 Jan, 2024

Selective outrage

THE fact that India has not been included in the list of countries ‘of particular concern’ in the context of...
Commendable work
07 Jan, 2024

Commendable work

Work of appellate tribunals is commendable as it restores sense of fairness after the ugliness that marred the start of electoral process.
Paradigm shift
07 Jan, 2024

Paradigm shift

IN the complex tapestry of international relations, the role of a nation’s Foreign Office (FO) is pivotal....
Slaying antiquity
07 Jan, 2024

Slaying antiquity

HISTORY and heritage have been contested areas in Pakistan – myopic segments either hatch false narratives and...