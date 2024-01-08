All Covid variant patients fully recovered: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday night announced that all the four patients of the new sub-variant of the Covid-19 in Pakistan have fully recovered.

“All four patients were suffering with JN.1 sub-variant of Omicron and all have fully recovered from the virus without having any complication. We have been monitoring the situation,” caretaker Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan said, adding the border health services department was fully functional and was screening people at all international airports and borders.

“Pakistan’s 90pc population is already vaccinated so there are fewer chances of developing complications of Covid-19. However, during winter season people can feel Covid-19-like situation so I suggest them to wear masks and keep social distancing,” the minister said.

Published in Dawn, January 8th, 2024