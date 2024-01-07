DAWN.COM Logo

ECP says it is ‘fully functional’ following reports of secretary’s resignation due to ill health

Irfan Sadozai Published January 7, 2024 Updated January 7, 2024 05:44pm
The photo shows ECP secretary Omar Hamid Khan at an event in Islamabad last year. — Photo courtesy Omar Hamid Khan/X
The photo shows ECP secretary Omar Hamid Khan at an event in Islamabad last year. — Photo courtesy Omar Hamid Khan/X

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday said that it was “fully functional” while Secretary Omar Hamid Khan was on “medical rest” and would soon resume his duties if his health permitted.

The electoral watchdog’s statement came after TV channels and media reports claimed Khan had stepped down from his post ahead of the February 8 general elections due to ill health, raising concerns over conducting timely elections.

In a press release, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the ECP said Khan was an intelligent and hardworking officer, who was performing his duties with diligence.

“His health was poor and he had been on medical rest before. If his health permits, he will soon perform his official duties,” it said, without elaborating further.

The election commission asserted that it was “fully functional” and was facing no hurdles in performing its job, adding that the ECP and its offices were working even on holidays.

“In the secretary’s absence, two special secretaries of the commission are performing their duties in an efficient manner,” the electoral watchdog added.

The statement was also shared on social media platform X by caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi, who urged people to refrain from paying attention to rumours.

“We pray to Allah for his complete and speedy recovery. [The] election commission is fully functional and there is no crisis of any kind,” he added.

