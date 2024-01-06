PM Kakar holds UN responsible for Kashmir solution

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Friday said the international community, especially the United Nations, was responsible for ensuring that the people of Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) exercise their inalienable right to self-determination.

In a message on the occasion of Self-Determination Day, the PM reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to continue to extend its full political, diplomatic, and moral support to the valiant Kashmiri people in their just struggle for their rights including the inalienable right to self-determination, in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

PM Kakar also met permanent representatives of Pakistan in the UN Munir Akram, Pakistan’s Ambassador to US Masood Khan and High Commissioner of Pakistan to UK Mohammad Faisal.

“Today, Kashmiris around the world are observing the 75th anniversary of the Resolution adopted by the United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan (UNCIP), providing that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute will be decided through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices,” the PM stated.

Asks Pakistani diplomats to identify new opportunities for economic cooperation at international level

In essence, he said, it was a reaffirmation of the inalienable right of Kashmiris to self-determination, which is enshrined in international law and upheld by international human rights instruments. He regretted that despite more than seven and a half decades, the oppressed people of India-held Kashmir had not been able to exercise this fundamental right, as India continues to oppress the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir in attempt to break their will.

Since August 5, 2019, the PM added, India was engaged in a vicious exercise, aimed at altering the demographic structure and political landscape of India-held Kashmir, to turn Kashmiris into a disempowered community in their land.

Mr Kakar pointed out the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) annually adopts a resolution on “Universal Realization of the Right of the People to Self-Determination” that draws international attention towards the plight and rights of people living under situations of forced occupation.

Also, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, Munir Akram, called on caretaker PM Kakar and discussed matters of mutual concerns.

During the meeting, the prime minister appreciated Mr Akram for effectively representing Pakistan’s position on the Palestine issue at the UN. He also directed him to frequently highlight Pakistan’s position on the Kashmir issue in the UN.

“Identifying opportunities for the economic welfare of the country at international level should be the first priority of all diplomatic representatives of Pakistan,” the premier added.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2024