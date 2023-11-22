DAWN.COM Logo

PM sees no peace sans Kashmir issue settlement

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 22, 2023 Updated November 22, 2023 07:06am

ISLAMABAD: Peace in the region could not be guaranteed until the resolution of the Kashmir dispute, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said on Tuesday but stressed that Pakis­tan would not indulge in an arms race.

“Let me make it clear that there can be no peace without the settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir issue,” the premier said in his address at the graduation ceremony of the officers at the Pakistan Air Force Academy Asghar Khan, Risalpur.

Pakistan is a peace-loving nation and wishes to maintain friendly relations with all countries, especially its neighbours, he said, insisting that the country’s desire for peace “must not be understood as weakness”.

The prime minister highlighted that the rapidly changing geo-strategic environment profoundly impacted Pakistan and the rest of the region. “Therefore, the situation demands advancements in space networks, cyber technology, nanotechnology and artificial intelligence,” he said.

He expressed satisfaction that PAF had modernised itself through the smart induction of cutting-edge technology and achieved progress in non-contact warfare through indigenous means.

The PM congratulated the cadets who graduated from the colleges of flying training and aeronautical engineering, and expressed confidence that they would give their best professional performance with commitment and diligence.

The PAF graduates included 148 general duty pilots, 94 aeronautical engineers, 104 air defence and 130 combat support course officers. The PM also witnessed a fly-past of the formations of PAF jets, including Mirage, F-7P, JF-17 Thunder and J-10C.

Published in Dawn, November 22th, 2023

