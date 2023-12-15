DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 15, 2023

PM Kakar calls India world’s largest ‘hypocrisy, not democracy’

Tariq Naqash Published December 15, 2023 Updated December 15, 2023 09:08am
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar addresses a special session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly on Thursday. — PM Kakar/X
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar addresses a special session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly on Thursday. — PM Kakar/X

MUZAFFARABAD: Saying that the title of world’s largest democracy was a misnomer, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Thursday called India “the world’s largest hypocrisy”, where hollow slogans of secularism, democracy and diversity are raised to cover up caste-based societal operations, systematic intimidation, marginalisation of minorities, state-sponsored killings and terrorism.

In a near 50-minute address at a special session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly, he also sent a clear message to Pakistan’s critics, saying that regardless of challenging economic conditions, the country will never budge on its core interests in the region, and beyond.

Criticisng the Indian Supreme Court’s “politically motivated” decision to validate New Delhi’s illegal and unilateral measures of August 5, 2019, he said he had arrived in Muzaffarabad to express Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the Kashmiri people in the wake of the grave injustice done to them.

“Today, I ask the world: When will its collective conscience awaken? How long will the people of Kashmir continue to make sacrifices? For how long will their voices be muzzled? How long will the leaders remain arbitrarily detained? And for how long will they continue to suffer torture and extrajudicial executions?” he questioned.“Keep your rants to yourself and if you are serious about the real issues, we are ready to talk about them,” he said, in a message to New Delhi.

“By the way, we should not forget that Muzaffarabad is not Gaza and Delhi is not Tel Aviv, even though [Binyamin] Netanyahu and [Narendra] Modi have many similarities,” he remarked.

Alluding to the recent statements by some BJP leaders, PM Kakar said no one could snatch even an inch of the territory of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

He maintained that if support by the whole of Europe and US to Ukraine was legitimate, the same should also be legitimate in case of Indian-occupied Kashmir.

“India might be the need of the US for strategic confinement of China, but it’s not our need,” he said, without mincing words.“The way RAW’s belligerence is heading towards the western hemisphere should serve as a wake-up call for Western civilisation,” he said.

Published in Dawn, December 15th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Weak cases
15 Dec, 2023

Weak cases

HOPE dies every day in Pakistan. In 2015, Kasur’s child sex scandal — a child pornography ring in Hussain...
Fitch’s concerns
Updated 15 Dec, 2023

Fitch’s concerns

Pakistan has a long history of ditching and reversing reforms agreed with the IMF and other lenders.
Battlefield Lahore
15 Dec, 2023

Battlefield Lahore

LAHORE is battling a severe smog crisis, one that refuses to let up and one that is keeping it at the top of the...
Unchanged policy rate
Updated 14 Dec, 2023

Unchanged policy rate

Real interest rates remain negative given the monthly inflation recordings.
Home free?
Updated 14 Dec, 2023

Home free?

Nawaz Sharif is tantalisingly close to a fourth term as prime minister, nearing the finish line.
Australian challenge
14 Dec, 2023

Australian challenge

CRITICISM has already set in. Writing in his column for the Sydney Morning Herald, former Australia cricket captain...