Crackdown on hazardous cosmetics, illegal aesthetic clinics being launched in Punjab

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab government has planned action against hazardous cosmetics and unauthorised beauty procedures.

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir said during a press conference on Friday that dedicated teams, comprising staff from the Punjab Healthcare Commission and the Drug Control Directorate of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare department, are being formed to carry out the crackdown. These teams will specifically target hazardous cosmetics and non-qualified practitioners involved in administering beauty injections or operating aesthetic clinics offering various types of surgeries, says a handout.

Dr Nasir said that the drug control staff would assess the registration status of beauty creams and cosmetics, while professionals from the Punjab Healthcare Commission would scrutinize clinical practices at these establishments.

Highlighting the surge in the use of hazardous cosmetics in Pakistan, Dr Nasir expressed concern about sub-standard fairness creams causing skin diseases under the guise of enhancing beauty. The use of unregistered beauty creams has been linked to irreversible damage to the skin of numerous users, he revealed.

The minister warned against certain cosmetics found to contain high levels of mercury, lead, poisons, and other harmful chemicals that could potentially lead to severe diseases such as liver or kidney cancer.

To ensure consumer safety, Dr Nasir said that beauty creams from 24 popular brands are currently under examination at the Drug Testing Laboratory in Lahore. Strict action will be taken if any of these creams are found to contain harmful chemicals.

Dr Nasir informed that the Punjab Hepatitis Control Programme has completed a survey of 70,000 barber shops in the province and is now gearing up to conduct screenings of beauty parlors, ensuring they adhere to strict hygiene principles. The press conference was attended by Director General Health Services Dr Ilyas Gondal, Punjab Drugs Control DG Muhammad Sohail, and other officials.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2024