Manzoor Pashteen arrested again

RAWALPINDI: Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) Chief Manzoor Pashteen, who was granted post-arrest bail on Tuesday by a sessions court in Islamabad, was re-arrested by the police soon after he was released from Adiala jail on Thursday night.

According to sources, the PTM chief was taken into custody by the Jhelum police, who drove him away to an undisclosed location.

Earlier, the capital police, after completing the judicial remand, presented the PTM chief before the senior civil judge, and the court, after hearing the argument, approved the post-arrest bail of Pashteen.

In a post on X (formerly twitter), the PTM chief said: “Despite the release orders of #ManzoorPashteen, he was again arrested by deep state and taken away to an undisclosed location. Court orders are not accepted, jail rules are twisted, and a normal state exists only on paper. Brutal colonial rule continues in Pakistan. #WhereisManzoorPashteen.”

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2024