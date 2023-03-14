PTM chief says demanding peace our constitutional right

SWAT: Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement chief Manzoor Pashteen has said that demanding restoration of peace is not treachery against the state but their constitutional right.

He was addressing a gathering in Kabal tehsil here on Monday. The gathering was organised to welcome MNA Ali Wazir, a leader of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), after his release from prison.

Mr Pashteen said that propaganda was made against PTM, but the leaders and followers of the movement were silent as they knew that their demands were not beyond the law.

“We knew that one day all the Pakhtuns will understand our stance. I am happy that the movement is expanding day by day. Demanding peace is not treachery against the state, but our constitutional right. In reality, waging proxy war of external powers on our land is treachery,” he said.

Mr Pashteen said that that restoration of peace on their land was the major objective of PTM. He said that tribal, regional and political divisions among Pakhtuns kept them away from their collective cause. “We must stand for all Pakhtuns irrespective of personal interests. PTM is not for the sake of PTM, but it is for all the oppressed Pakhtuns,” he said.

Swatis accord warm welcome to MNA Ali Wazir

Speaking on the occasion, MNA Ali Wazir said that Pakhtuns wanted peace, education and their constitutional rights. He said that they were not afraid of death and imprisonment.

PTM provincial coordinator Idrees Bacha, Peshawar coordinator Mushtaq, Swat coordinator Merenaam Khan, Advocate Attaullah, Pervesh Shaheen, Ulasyar and others also addressed the event.

MNA Ali Wazir thanked the people of Swat for according a warm welcome to him. He said that the bravery of the people of Swat encouraged Pakhtuns in the entire country.

“The recent uprising of people of under Swat Olasi Pasoon against terrorism proved to be candlelight for all the Pakhtuns. They stood united against terrorism and militants. I am happy that Swati people are not only educated and aware of their rights but also united against the terrorists,” he said. He added that the entire Pakhtun belt was proud of Swati people.

He said that due to the bravery and unity of the Swati people, terrorists could regroup in the region. He said that he was imprisoned because he wanted a peaceful life for his people, which was his constitutional right.

“I demanded peace, end to forced disappearance, education for our youth and safety. All these are our constitutional rights. I still demand all these rights for my people and will never move back from my demands,” said Mr Wazir.

Earlier, Attaullah Jan, Idrees Bacha, Parvesh Shaheen and Merenaam Khan welcomed Ali Wazir, Manzoor Pashteen and other guests on their arrival to Swat.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2023