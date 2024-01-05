DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 06, 2024

Iran arrests 11 suspects over twin bomb blasts as mourners demand revenge

Reuters Published January 5, 2024 Updated January 5, 2024 10:52pm
Coffins draped with the Iranian flag during the funeral of victims killed in Jan 3’s twin blasts, Kerman, Iran, January 5. — AFP
Coffins draped with the Iranian flag during the funeral of victims killed in Jan 3’s twin blasts, Kerman, Iran, January 5. — AFP

Iranian authorities said on Friday that security forces had arrested 11 people suspected of involvement in two bomb blasts that killed nearly 100 people at a memorial service for a slain military commander.

The Islamic State (IS) militant group claimed responsibility for the attacks in Kerman, southeastern Iran, on Wednesday.

Iran’s intelligence ministry said in a statement security forces detained two people for providing support to the two suicide bombers in Kerman and nine others based in other parts of Iran who were suspected of links to the incident.

The bombings were the deadliest such attacks in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

As victims were buried on Friday, mourners wept over their coffins and crowds chanted “revenge, revenge”, state TV showed.

Nearly 100 people were killed in the blasts at a memorial service for military commander General Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated in Iraq in 2020 by a US drone.

The explosions took place amid a tense mood in the region as Israel’s offensive against Hamas in Gaza neared the three-month mark.

The intelligence ministry said its agents seized explosive devices and raw material, explosive vests, remote-control devices, detonators and thousands of pellets used in explosive vests. One of the suicide bombers was identified as a Tajik national, it said.

IS said on Thursday two of its members had detonated explosive belts in the crowd that had gathered for Soleimani’s memorial.

“We will find you wherever you are,” Revolutionary Guards commander Major-General Hossein Salami said at the funeral in Kerman’s Imam Ali religious centre.

President Ebrahim Raisi said in a televised address. “Our forces will decide on the place and time to take action.”

In 2022, IS claimed responsibility for an attack on a shrine in Iran that killed 15 people, while earlier attacks claimed by IS include twin bombings in 2017 that targeted Iran’s parliament and the tomb of the Islamic Republic’s founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gathering storm?
Updated 05 Jan, 2024

Gathering storm?

Israel usually maintains an air of ambiguity about its murderous foreign operations.
Symbolic violence
Updated 05 Jan, 2024

Symbolic violence

ECP needs to introspect and ask itself why so many issues related to upcoming elections continue to arise.
Digital deception
05 Jan, 2024

Digital deception

THE world is hurtling towards an era where artificial intelligence is reshaping our reality. In democracies...
Ephemeral hopes
Updated 04 Jan, 2024

Ephemeral hopes

The people of Pakistan deserve some calm in this new year, which the upcoming election was hoped to deliver.
Bangladesh crackdown
04 Jan, 2024

Bangladesh crackdown

WHILE Bangladesh will go to the polls on Sunday to elect a new government, it will not be much of a contest, as the...
Licence to teach
04 Jan, 2024

Licence to teach

THE caretaker Sindh government has introduced Pakistan’s first teaching licence test, a commendable step in...