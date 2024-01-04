Under-trial prisoner at Adiala jail murdered after ‘rape’

RAWALPINDI: An under-trial prisoner in Adiala jail was reportedly sexually abused by four inmates and strangled to death on the night of Jan 1, leading to the suspension of seven jail staffers for three months and registration of a murder and rape case against the four under-trial suspects.

Adiala Superintendent Asad Javaid Warraich lodged an FIR with the Saddar Bairooni police, saying that Sabeel, son of Karamat, was languishing in the “chakki #10 of the new jail cell#2” — reserved for Aids patients — when some under-trial prisoners complained about his health on Monday midnight.

He said following the report, the dispenser on night duty carried out his examination and found that the inmate was suffering from a severe breathing problem and was given medicine. But the next morning, Sabeel was found unconscious and shifted to the jail hospital. Following a medical examination, the doctor pronounced him dead. “Torture marks were found around his neck and his death seemed suspicious,” the superintendent jail said in the FIR.

“Sabeel Karamat is suspected to have been sexually abused by the four inmates before being killed in the strictly guarded Adiala jail,” the jail superintendent said, adding that the actual circumstances would be established after the postmortem report was received.

Police book four suspects; seven prison officials suspended

During the investigation, prisoner Mohammad Pervez and UTPs Talat Masood, Naqash, Amir Shahzad, Akmal and Mohammad Ali alleged that Sabeel Karamat’s limbs were tied up and he was subjected to sexual assault and choked to death with an old piece of cloth allegedly by UTP Mohammad Waqas, Asif, Naqash, and Bilal Riaz. They alleged that Waqas “pressed his foot on the throat and chest [of the deceased] which led to the death,” according to the FIR.

After the initial inquiry, the seven officials, including Assistant Superintendent Operations Ulfat Hussain, Chief Warder Mohammad warders Ramzan, Mohammad Shahzad, Mohammad Safdar, Mohammad Shahbaz, Hamza Ameer, and Muhammad Liaquat, were suspended by Rawalpindi Region Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons Rana Rauf. IG Prisons Mian Farooq Nazeer also ordered a regular inquiry into the incident.

Superintendent Warraich said the deceased and the accused were detained in an Aids ward in the prison and the incident took place at night on Jan 1. Subsequently, police booked the suspects Waqas, Asif, Naqash, and Bilal under Section 376-A (sexual assault) and 302 (murder) in a case registered at the Beroni police station.

The deceased and the suspects were confined in the Aids ward, while nine other prisoners were also locked in the cell along with the deceased. After hearing the noise from the cell around 12pm, the duty staff asked the reason.

The prisoners said that UTP Sabeel was crying due to pain, and was subsequently given medicine by the medical staff.

According to the jail superintendent, further action would be taken in light of the investigation and post-mortem report. It may be noted here that Adiala Jail is the most overcrowded jail in the country.

There is a capacity of 2,200 while more than 7,000 prisoners are locked up in the jail. The Punjab government last month approved a new district jail for Rs700 million, on which work has already begun and funds have been allocated.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2024