Khunjerab Pass opens for 14-day trade window

GILGIT: The Pakistan-China border at Khunjerab Pass opened temporarily on Tuesday for 14 days for trade activities.

According to a letter sent by the embassy of China to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Pakistan, the Chinese side has agreed to facilitate the opening of the China-Pakistan Khunjerab Pass from Jan 2 to Jan 16, 2024.

It said, during this period, only transportation vehicles, drivers, and cargoes will be allowed to pass between the two countries through the Khunjerab Pass.

According to customs officials, a dozen Chinese containers, some of them carrying goods and mostly empty for carrying export items, arrived at the Sost Dry Port through the Khunjerab Pass on Tuesday.

The Chinese government had closed the Khunjerab Pass from Nov 30 last year for four months in winter, almost a month after agreeing to keep the high-altitude road open throughout the year.

On Oct 20, after caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Third Belt and Road International Cooperation Summit Forum in Beijing, both countries agreed to make Khunjerab Pass operational year-round.

Subsequently, the Chinese authorities issued a notice stating that the two countries would need to amend and sign the agreement on border ports and management systems through diplomatic channels to keep Khunjerab Pass open year-round. The notice added that China’s State Port Management Office would seek acceptance from relevant authorities.

Pakistan, China agreed to year-round operation last year

“[Until] the State Port Management Office of the People’s Republic of China issues an official notice, Khunjerab Port will continue to adopt the seasonal mode of customs clearance, with normal closure from December to March,” the notice stated. In case of any special needs, Xingiang’s Khunjerab Port management will apply for a temporary opening of the pass.

Khunjerab Pass connects Gilgit-Baltistan with China’s Xinjiang region and is the highest paved international border at 15,500 feet from sea level. Under the border protocol agreement signed between the two countries in 1985, the pass remains open for travel and trade between April and November. In winter, trade and travel are hampered due to excessive snowfall.

Imtiaz Shigri, Assistant Collector Customs, Sost, told Dawn that Pakistan Customs would facilitate the trade activities during the temporary opening. He said that customs officials were already deputed at Sost dry port for customs clearance of the imported and exported consignments.

Replying to a question, the assistant collector made it clear that the pass has been opened temporarily for the transportation of goods only, and not for travel.

President of GB Importers and Exporters Association Mohammad Iqbal said GB traders had inked deals to import and export consignments through Khunjerab year-round after the announcement to keep the border open throughout the year.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2024