Islamabad, New Delhi share prisoner and nuclear site lists

ISLAMABAD: India and Pakistan on Monday continued their decades-long practice of exchanging lists of nuclear installations and prisoners on the first day of the new year.

These exchanges reflect a rare instance of cooperation between the two nuclear-armed nations.

Under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Atta­cks against Nuclear Insta­llations and Facilities, signed on Dec 31, 1988, which took effect from Jan 27, 1991, both countries have committed to annually share information about their nuclear installations and facilities.

These lists were excha­nged for the first time on Jan 1, 1992.

According to a Foreign Office (FO) statement, the list of nuclear installations and facilities in Pakistan was officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad at the Minis­try of Foreign Affairs.

Simultaneously, the Indian Ministry of Exter­nal Affairs provided their list to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

In addition to the nuc­l­e­ar lists, the two countries also exchanged lists of pri­soners held in each other’s custody, as per the Cons­ular Access Agreement of 2008.

This agreement requ­ires the sharing of prisoners’ lists twice a year, on January 1 and July 1. The government of Pakistan submitted a list of 231 Indian prisoners (47 civilian prisoners and 184 fishermen) to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. Conversely, the Indian government shared a list of 418 Pakistani prisoners (337 civilian prisoners and 81 fishermen) in Indian jails with the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

Pakistan on this occasion called on India to release and repatriate Pakistani civilian prisoners and fishermen, who have completed their sentences and whose nationalities have been confirmed.

Further, Pakistan requested consular access to missing defence personnel from the 1965 and 1971 wars, and special consular access to 77 civil prisoners.

These exchanges highlight the ongoing complex relationship between the two neighbouring countries, marked by conflicts since their independence in 1947.

Despite tensions, these exchanges demonstrate a commitment to upholding long-standing agreements and maintaining a measure of diplomatic engagement.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2024