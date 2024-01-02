PPP challenges Nawaz to contest polls from Larkana

LAHORE: The Pakis­tan Peoples Party (PPP) has challenged PML-N supre­­mo Nawaz Sharif to contest the upcoming polls from Larkana, just as PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is contesting from a constituency in Lahore.

Speaking at a party meeting, PPP leader Ali Qasim Gilani said that Mr Sharif should rely on his own strength instead of seeking crutches to win the polls.

Mr Sharif should demonstrate his popularity by contesting the forthcoming election in Larkana outside his “home ground”, he added.

He instructed the participants to build a narrative for the chairman’s election campaign in Lahore, emphasising key elements such as the party’s foundation in the Punjab capital, Mr Bhutto-Zardari’s status as an heir to the city, the political history of the Bhutto family spanning 100 years, and the fact that a brave son, Mr Bhutto-Zardari, of a brave mother, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, is contesting the election from the city.

Summons CEC meeting over 2024 election

He urged the local party leadership to work hard during the 40-day electioneering period, viewing it as an opportunity to win the heart of the chairman.

Highlighting the need for youth and new blood, he suggested that jiyalas (ardent party supporters) should involve their families in the campaign.

Furthermore, he recommended that local leaders plan to organise a provincial workers’ convention or, at the very least, an NA-127 level convention, with a particular focus on reaching out to women, minorities, and various Muslim sects.

Mr Gilani clarified that the person in charge of this election campaign would be a resident of NA-127.

Lahore division president Chaudhry Aslam Gill said that the victory of Mr Bhutto-Zardari from NA-127 is a matter of survival for the local chapter of the party, and thus, there’s a need for devising a concrete election strategy.

He mentioned that the minorities and Shia community of the constituency would play an important role in the election result. He added that separate election committees are being formed for NA-127 and Lahore district.

CEC meeting in Lahore

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Mr Bhutto-Zardari has convened a meeting of the party’s central executive committee (CEC) at Bilawal House in Lahore on Wednesday (Jan 3) to discuss the prevailing political situation in the country.

An official of the party said that the CEC will make important decisions regarding the general election, including the party’s election manifesto and a strategy for effectively running the election campaign.

