Pakistan to ring changes in bid to break losing streak in Australia

SYDNEY: After 16 straight losses to Australia since 1995, including two this time around to lose the series, Pakistan are expected to ring the changes in their bid to end that run when the third and final Test begins in Sydney on Wednesday.

Reports suggest the uncapped Saim Ayub will be drafted into the side in place of faltering opener Imam-ul-Haq while mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed will return from injury to play for the first time in the series.

A Press Trust of India report on Sunday suggested that the 21-year-old Saim, who has played 14 first-class matches while hitting three centuries, is in the fray to replace Imam, whose “slow batting has come under criticism in the Pakistan cricket circles.”

Pakistan lost the opening Test in Perth by 360 runs and then went down in the second game of the three-match series in Melbourne by 79 runs.

In both the games, they’ve missed Abrar who was ruled out before the first Test after picking up some discomfort in his leg in the tour match against Prime Minister’s XI.

During the course of the game, Abrar bowled a total of 27 overs against the Prime Minister’s XI and ended up conceding 80 runs while claiming the wicket of Marcus Harris.

However, according to ESPNCricinfo, Abrar is likely to regain full fitness in time for the final Test after the 25-year-old “bowled for a significant period in the nets during Pakistan’s training session on Monday without obvious discomfort, but the nature of his injury does not guarantee his participation.”

The report added that part of the issue troubling Abrar involves a pinched nerve in his right leg and a weakness in his muscles. He was also given injections as part of his treatment. But Pakistan will wait to see how he feels and his availability to start in the final Test will be determined on the basis of whether he feels significant pain or discomfort over the next hours.

Abrar has played six Tests since making his debut against England in December 2022. But 11 wickets in his first Test, and 38 overall further bolstered his position and made him a crucial asset for the team in the red ball format.

If Abrar is unable to play, off-spinner Sajid Khan, who was called as a reinforcement after Abrar’s injury issue, is set to get the nod in place of pacer Hasan Ali.

Australian selectors, meanwhile, have resisted the temptation to inject new blood despite having wrapped up the series.

Australia won’t blood speedster Lance Morris in the third Test against Pakistan, sticking with the same 13-player squad for Sydney.

Selectors confirmed on Sunday there would be no change from the group that won in Melbourne, as they pursue a 3-0 clean sweep series at the SCG starting on Wednesday.

It means Scott Boland stays in the extended squad as a fourth fast bowler, while allrounder Cameron Green also remains as part of the group.

Morris had been viewed as a chance to debut this summer, but if that is to happen it will need to be against West Indies after he was left to keep playing in the Big Bash League.

Coach Andrew McDonald had indicated on Saturday that his battery of fast bowlers pulled up well from the win at the MCG, with a four-day gap between Tests.

A bigger call does await for selectors in the next fortnight, with a decision to be made on the retiring David Warner’s replacement for the first Test against West Indies in Adelaide from January 17.

Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft and Matt Renshaw lead the list of contending openers, while selectors have not ruled out bringing in Green to fill the role or moving another player up the order.

“The NSP have retained the same squad from Melbourne to Sydney as we look to clean sweep the Test series,” chief selector George Bailey said. “We look forward to celebrating David Warner’s final Test match and his incredible career at his home ground.”

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2024