Police rebut Jamshed Dasti’s claim about raid on his house

MUZAFFARGARH: Ex-MNA Jamshed Dasti in an emotional video statement has accused police and other officials of breaking into his house and stripping his wife off clothes, appealing to the chief justice of Pakistan to look into the matter.

However, City Station House Officer Malik Khurram Riaz Khar rejected the allegations. Some media men asked the neighbours of Dasti about the raid and they said no police or other private persons were seen there.

On Sunday night, Dasti, a leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf who had gone into hiding, released a video statement accusing police of raiding his house and disgracing his wife.

According to Dasti, law-enforcement agencies entered his house in Zafar Colony and threatened his wife. He said he was granted bail in a case and “now there is no case against him.”

He said: “Shoot me, but I want to fight these people. Chief Justice Sir, our honour is not safe.”

On the other hand, SHO Khurram Riaz claimed that police did not raid the house “and Jamshed Dasti is lying.”

A Counter Terrorism Department official said the CTD only acts in terrorism-related case.

SHO Khar said a city police team checked the area and also received information from the people and no one raided Dasti’s house. The SHO in a video statement said two days back his wife had visited the RO office where she did not file any complaint about threat or harassment.

The SHO said he did not receive any complaint and action will be taken if an application is submitted regarding the [alleged] violence against Jamshed Dasti’s family.

