Today's Paper | January 02, 2024

LHC rejects report on Usman Dar’s brother, summons IGP

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 2, 2024 Updated January 2, 2024 10:01am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday rejected as dissatisfactory a report by the Punjab police on the alleged abduction of the brother of former PTI leader Usman Dar and summoned the IGP in person.

A government’s law officer filed a report on behalf of the IGP denying the arrest or custody of Umar Dar, the brother of Usman Dar.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi observed that the police report was not satisfactory.

The judge directed the law officer to ensure the appearance of the IGP along with a fresh report on Tuesday (today). Rehana Dar, the mother of Dar brothers, also appeared before the court.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel alleged that the petitioner’s brother had gone to a hotel for dinner the previous night. He alleged that more than 40 individuals in police uniform abducted the petitioner’s brother from the hotel.

He further mentioned that the mother of the abducted man was contesting elections against Khwaja Asif of the PML-N from Sialkot, claiming that the petitioner’s family was being targeted on political grounds.

The counsel said the hotel management was not providing them with the footage of the alleged abduction.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2024

