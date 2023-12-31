Police warn revellers against aerial firing as security plan prepared for New Year’s Eve

Police in Punjab and Sindh said security and other arrangements, including measures against aerial firing, have been completed across the provinces ahead of New Year’s Eve.

In a statement released today, the Punjab police spokesperson said that more than 21,000 police personnel were deployed across the province. In Lahore, 2,373 officers were deployed.

It said 2,312 metal detectors and thousands of security cameras were being used in the security of new year events. Similar arrangements were also made in Multan, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and other cities.

The statement quoted Punjab police chief Dr Usman Anwar as warning that indiscriminate action would be taken against revellers indulging in hooliganism, one-wheeling and aerial firing. He added that a special police team had been formed for this purpose.

“Any unlawful or dangerous activity in the name of entertainment is unacceptable. The life and property of citizens is our utmost priority,” IG Anwar stated.

Furthermore, he instructed the chief city police officers and traffic police personnel to deploy additional force to keep the traffic on main roads moving and maintain the law and order situation.

Dr Anwar also advised parents to keep their children under supervision and prevent them from doing anything illegal.

Karachi

Meanwhile, a complete ban on carrying or display of arms, aerial firing and use of fireworks has been imposed across Karachi for two days.

Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Rajput said that the ban was imposed under Section 144 of the criminal procedure code (CrPC) “to safeguard the people of the city during New Year’s celebrations”.

According to a notification, the commissioner while exercising powers delegated by the provincial home department imposed the ban from Dec 31 to Jan 1, 2024.

All SHOs have been authorised to register complaints under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code in writing for the violation of Section 144 of the CrPC, the notification added.

Speaking to Geo News earlier today, caretaker Sindh Information Minister Ahmed Shah said there was “zero tolerance” against aerial firing in Karachi.

“I have talked to the South DIG and the home minister and the government is trying its best to prevent any untoward incident,” he said, adding that other institutions, including the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, were also working in this regard.

Shah said no one was being barred from celebrating as it was everyone’s fundamental right and “unnecessary restrictions are always counter-productive”. But at the same time, he requested the public to refrain from displaying weapons or indulging in any other illegal activity.