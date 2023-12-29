Development goes beyond metros and motorways: Bilawal

SUKKUR: PPP Chair­man Bilawal-Bhutto Zard­ari defended his promise of abolishing 17 “redundant” federal ministries to cut costs if his party came to power and stres­sed the need for development in various sectors beyond just constructing metros and motorways.

Addressing a press conference in Sukkur a day after PPP’s rally in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, he said the Rs300 billion being spent “unnecessarily” on these ministries could be used to facilitate people with low incomes.

He said the “massive participation” of workers in the PPP’s public gathering on Wednesday had proved the widespread support enjoyed by the party.

The party launched its poll campaign from Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on the oc­­casion of former premier Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary. Mr Bhutto-Zardari also announced a 10-point election manifesto, emphasising the formation of a “pro-people” government after the Feb 8 elections.

In Sukkur, Mr Bhutto-Zardari told reporters that the PPP government in Sindh had taken several measures for social security, health and education, and the party wanted to do the same elsewhere. He said he had decided to contest the election from Lahore so that people should have more choice there.

He also condemned the re-arrest of PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi earlier this week and insisted that the PPP did not believe in political victimisation.

However, he regretted that Mr Qureshi had previously defended Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Tal­p­ur’s arrest during the PTI tenure by stating that they had been arrested by independent institutes. He said the PTI should accept its mistakes and apologise.

Later, Mr Bhutto-Zardari reached the Ghotki district and met the Dhareja brothers on Thursday in Adilpur. Sources said the PPP chairman had persuaded the Dhareja brothers to support the Mahar brothers in the upcoming general elections.

The PPP chairman also visited Gohar Palace in Khanpur Mahar in Khangarh on an invitation extended by Sardar Ali Gohar Khan Mahar and Sardar Ali Nawaz Khan Mahar.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2023