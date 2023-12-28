Army brass affirms provision of ‘requisite, necessary support’ to ECP for Feb 8 polls: ISPR

The military’s top brass has vowed to provide all “requisite and necessary support” required to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the upcoming February 8 general elections, the military’s media wing stated on Thursday.

The ECP had issued the election schedule on December 15 and the election programme is fully under way with the deadline for filing nomination papers over on Sunday. The returning officers will examine the nomination papers from Dec 25 to Dec 30.

A press release from the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued today said the army affirmation was made in the 261st Corps Commanders’ Conference held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

The high-level moot took a “holistic review” of the government’s ongoing actions against smuggling, money laundering, power theft and hoarding of essential items amongst other illegal economic activities.

“Pakistan Army will continue to provide all-out support to relevant government institutions and LEAs (law enforcement agencies) to curb such crimes,” the ISPR said.

It added that the forum was briefed on the operational preparedness of formations and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir (COAS) stressed the need for “continuously maintaining operational excellence in cognitive and physical realms and pursuit of high standards of motivation and training”.

The meeting’s participants further reiterated their support for the government’s ongoing efforts to promote socioeconomic growth and encourage foreign investment under the umbrella of the Special Investment Facilitation Council.

The forum also expressed full solidarity with Palestinians and condemned the “serious human rights violations and war crimes” being perpetrated in the Gaza Strip by the Israeli military after the October 7 surprise Hamas attack.

The military moot reiterated the government’s stance of demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and a peaceful resolution to the ongoing crisis.

Terrorists to be dealt with ‘full might of state’

Separately, the forum addressed the issue of rising terrorism in the country and resolved that “all terrorists, their facilitators and abettors, working on the behest of hostile forces to destablise Pakistan will be dealt with full might of the state.”

The army moot also reiterated the military’s resolve to “defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan against direct and indirect threats”.

The ISPR said the participants were briefed on the prevalent geo-strategic environment, the challenges to national security and the army’s strategy in response to the evolving threat.

“The sanctuaries and liberty of action available to the terrorists of proscribed TTP (Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan) and other groups of that ilk in a neighbouring country and availability of latest weapons to the terrorists were noted as serious points of concern impacting security of Pakistan,” the ISPR said.

The forum paid tribute to the “supreme sacrifices” of martyrs such as officers and men of the armed forces, LEAs and citizens who laid their lives to ensure peace and stability in the country.

The participants also offered prayers for the martyrs, including those of the Dera Ismail Khan attack.

At least 23 Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred and more than 30 troops wounded after militants belonging to the Tehreek-i-Jihad Pakistan (TJP) stormed a compound used by the military in DI Khan’s Daraban area on December 12.

The corps commanders’ conference also addressed and expressed “serious concern over continued repression and reprehensible human rights violations” by the Indian military forces in held Kashmir.

“The recent acts of abduction, torture and killing of civilians by the Indian Army were unequivocally condemned by the participants,” the ISPR said, adding that such acts constituted “grave crimes against humanity” and could not “dampen the spirit of the brave Kashmiris” struggling for their lawful right of self-determination.

“Pakistan would keep supporting its Kashmiri brethren with all political, moral and diplomatic support for resolution of Kashmir issue according to international law and relevant UNSC resolutions,” the ISPR added.