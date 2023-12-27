DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 27, 2023

Houthis claim responsibility for attack on Karachi-bound ship

Reuters Published December 27, 2023 Updated December 27, 2023 07:27am

DUBAI: Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia claimed responsibility for a missile attack on Tuesday on a Karachi-bound container ship in the Red Sea, and for an attempt to attack Israel with drones.

The MSC Mediterranean Shipping said there were no injuries to its crew from the attack on its ship, the United VIII, en route from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan. It said the ship had informed a nearby US-led coalition’s warship that it had come under attack and had taken evasive manoeuvres.

Israel said its aircraft had intercepted a hostile aerial target in the Red Sea area.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a televised address the group had targeted the vessel, which he identified as the MSC United, after the crew failed to respond to warnings.

He also said the Houthis had carried out a military operation targeting Eilat and other areas in Israel. He did not say whether any of the targets were successfully hit.

The Houthis, who control much of Yemen including the capital, have since October attacked commercial vessels in the Red Sea that they say have Israeli links or are sailing to Israel, in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Britain’s United Kingdom Mari­time Trade Operations Authority earlier reported two incidents of explosions in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen involving missiles and drones near a vessel. It also said there were no reported injuries.

The reported incidents come a week after the United States announced a multinational maritime security initiative in the Red Sea in response to attacks on vessels by Houthis.

Several shipping lines have suspended operations through the Red Sea waterway in response to the attacks, instead taking the longer journey around Africa.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2023

Gaza invasion
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Inclusive politics
Updated 27 Dec, 2023

Inclusive politics

The current state of women’s participation in national politics underscores the need for urgent action.
PPP’s path
27 Dec, 2023

PPP’s path

ON this day in 2007, Benazir Bhutto was killed at a time when her party needed her most. For the PPP, as it gears up...
Reaching out
27 Dec, 2023

Reaching out

TO help heal communal wounds caused by extremists, it is important that public office-holders empathise with ...
Nominations done
Updated 26 Dec, 2023

Nominations done

Parties have a moral obligation to inform the people of Pakistan how they intend to fix the economy.
Policy reversals?
26 Dec, 2023

Policy reversals?

THE World Bank has cautioned that “vested interests” might spur a number of potential reversals on critical...
Mob violence
26 Dec, 2023

Mob violence

KARACHI is witnessing a disturbing trend, in which suspected criminals are lynched by enraged citizens. The most...