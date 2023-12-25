Militant attack on Lakki police station repulsed

LAKKI MARWAT: Police foiled a militant attack on Serai Gambila police station here late Sunday night.

A police official said that unknown militants attacked the police station in a bid to enter the building. They used light and heavy weapons prompting policemen to retaliate in the same manner,” he maintained.

The official said that the personnel deployed at the police station were fully alert and they responded strongly.

The police station is located along the Bannu-DI Khan section of Peshawar-Karachi Indus Highway at a stone’s throw distance from Gambila River in Sera Gambila town.

The police official said that the prompt and quick action by police forced the assailants to flee.

He said the personnel who engaged the militants remained unhurt in the gun battle. He added that a large contingent of police led by DPO Tariq Habib reached the area and launched a search for the attackers.

It was the third attack on police installations in Lakki Marwat and DI Khan districts during the last one week.

On Dec 20, police had repulsed a militant attack on Wanda Banochi police post near Darra Pezu town of Lakki Marwat district.

A similar attack on Chunda checkpost was foiled by DI Khan police on Dec 18. Both the checkposts are also located along Indus Highway.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2023