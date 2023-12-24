DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 24, 2023

Pakistan-born Aussie cricketer Khawaja denied permission to have peace symbol on bat: reports

AFP Published December 24, 2023 Updated December 24, 2023 11:38am
Australian batsman Usman Khawaja prepares to bat in the nets during a practice session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on December 24, 2023, ahead of the second cricket Test match against Pakistan.—AFP
Australian batsman Usman Khawaja prepares to bat in the nets during a practice session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on December 24, 2023, ahead of the second cricket Test match against Pakistan.—AFP

Australia’s Usman Khawaja has been denied permission to place a peace symbol on his bat and shoes for the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan, reports said on Sunday.

A sticker showing a black dove and the words 01:UDHR — a reference to Article One of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights — was on his bat and shoes during training in Melbourne on Sunday.

A dove symbol is seen on the shoe (R) of Australia’s Usman Khawaja as he bats in the nets during a practice session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on December 24, 2023. —AFP
A dove symbol is seen on the shoe (R) of Australia’s Usman Khawaja as he bats in the nets during a practice session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on December 24, 2023. —AFP

The star batter had multiple meetings with Cricket Australia over recent days to find a message that would be appropriate for the second Test this week, local media said.

But his latest humanitarian gesture has been turned down by the International Cricket Committee, The Australian and Melbourne Age newspapers reported.

The ICC were not immediately available for comment.

Khawaja, a Muslim, was stopped from wearing shoes emblazoned with the hand-written slogans “Freedom is a human right” and “All lives are equal” during the first Test in Perth.

The 36-year-old had wanted to show his support for the people of Gaza.

But he was told they flouted ICC rules on messages that relate to politics, religion or race.

He wore a black armband during the match and was reprimanded by the ICC, but insisted afterwards it was for a “personal bereavement” and vowed to contest the ruling.

Khawaja spoke on Friday about how Israel’s bombardment of Gaza had affected him, saying he despaired at seeing how many children had been killed.

“When I’m looking at my Instagram and seeing innocent kids, videos of them dying, passing away, that’s what hit me the hardest,” he said.

“I don’t have any agendas other than trying to shine a light on what I feel really passionately, really strongly about. “

Gaza invasion
Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hollowed out
Updated 24 Dec, 2023

Hollowed out

Now a new campaign seems to be under way — this time against the PTI.
TTP support
24 Dec, 2023

TTP support

THROUGHOUT the outgoing year, the state has struggled to address the resurgent terrorist threat, with the...
Canceling the opponent
24 Dec, 2023

Canceling the opponent

THE Indian parliament recently witnessed the en masse suspension of 146 opposition MPs, including apparently one who...
Violent dispersal
Updated 23 Dec, 2023

Violent dispersal

The situation calls for an immediate and unbiased inquiry into the police action against the Baloch protesters.
Unfair delivery
Updated 23 Dec, 2023

Unfair delivery

DEEMING the party’s internal polls unlawful, the ECP has dealt another blow to the PTI by stripping the latter of...
Media curbs
23 Dec, 2023

Media curbs

FROM military coercion to fatal attacks, journalists in Pakistan have lived through testing times. The current...