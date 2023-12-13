DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistan-born Aussie batter Usman Khawaja vows to fight Gaza message ban

AFP | Reuters Published December 13, 2023 Updated December 13, 2023 05:51pm
Pakistan-born Australia batsman Usman Khawaja. — Screenshot via X
Pakistan-born Australia batsman Usman Khawaja said on Wednesday that the statements he wrote on his shoes in support of the people of Gaza were not political, adding he would fight the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s ruling that he cannot display them while playing.

During training this week, the 36-year-old opening batsman had hand-written slogans “Freedom is a human right” and “All lives are equal” on his footwear.

Khawaja, who is Muslim, wanted to wear the shoes for the opening Test starting on Thursday in Perth against Pakistan, his birth country.

However, the ICC Code of Conduct forbids players wearing, displaying or conveying messages through arm bands or other items on clothing or equipment without prior approval. Messages related to political, religious or racial activities or causes are not allowed.

Australia captain Pat Cummins said on Wednesday that the Pakistan-born opener had agreed not to display the messages during the match when it started on Thursday, but Khawaja later posted an emotional video on the social media site X.

“Is freedom not for everyone? Are all lives not equal?” Khawaja asked.

“To me personally it doesn’t matter what race, religion or culture you are. I’m just speaking up for those who don’t have a voice,” he said.

“The ICC have told me that I can’t wear my shoes on field because they believe it’s a political statement under their guidelines,” he said.

“I don’t believe it is so — it’s a humanitarian appeal,” he added. “I will respect their view and decision but I will fight it and seek to gain approval,” he said.

When asked for comment on Wednesday, the ICC directed reporters to the relevant regulations which make clear that the global governing body is the final arbiter of what is allowed and what constitutes a “political, religious or racial cause”.

Cricket Australia said that it supported the players’ right to express their opinions.

“But the ICC has rules in place which prohibit the display of personal messages, which we expect the players to uphold,” it said in a statement.

Four days ago, Khawaja shared a video on Instagram from the children’s charity Unicef from Gaza.

In the post, he commented: “Do people not care about innocent humans being killed?” he asked.

“Or is it the colour of their skin that makes them less important? Or the religion they practise?” he said.

In his message on Wednesday, Khawaja noted the fierce reaction his stance had caused in some quarters.

“But let’s be honest about it, if me saying all lives are equal has resulted in people being offended to the point where they’re calling me up and telling me off, well isn’t that the bigger problem?” he said.

In 2014, the ICC banned England all-rounder Moeen Ali from wearing wristbands saying “Save Gaza” and “Free Palestine” during a home Test.

The ICC did, however, allow players to “take the knee” before international matches in support of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement in 2020 and 2021.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Sports Minister Anika Wells gave Khawaja her full backing.

“Usman Khawaja is a great athlete and a great Australian. He should have every right to speak up on matters that are important to him,” she said.

“He has done so in a peaceful and respectful way. He has done so as an individual and expressed an individual opinion that does not compromise the Australian cricket team’s obligations to the ICC,” she added.

