Dissident PTI leader Noor Alam joins JUI-F

PESHAWAR: Noor Alam Khan, a dissident former MNA of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and former chairman of National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee, on Saturday joined Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl.

Mr Khan made the announcement at a presser at his residence. JUI-F provincial emir Maulana Attaur Rehman was also present.

Mr Khan said he along with family and supporters was joining JUI-F. He said he was thankful to JUI-F leadership for visiting his residence.

He said everyone believed the political sagacity of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and the same influenced his decision to join the party.

Noor Alam said JUI-F workers and leaders had shown exemplary restraint in harshest of situations and had not broken even a flower pot.

He said PTI chairman Imran Khan was being provided with exercise machine and free range chicken in jail, and asked the Chief Justice of Pakistan to ensure equal rights for all prisoners.

On the occasion, Attaur Rehman welcomed the former MNA into his party. “I welcome Noor Alam and his family in the ranks of JUI-F,” he added.

“JUI-F is poised to form government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he claimed.

Noor Alam was elected MNA from NA-3 constituency of the provincial capital on PTI ticket in 2018 elections.

However, following the ouster of former prime minister Imran Khan, he parted ways with PTI, but did not resign from the party. However, he sat on the opposition benches in the NA.

In October 2022, he was appointed the chairman of Public Accounts Committee. Earlier in August this year, PTI had terminated the basic membership of Mr Khan.

Before joining PTI in 2017, Mr Khan was elected MNA from his native constituency of provincial capital on Pakistan Peoples Party ticket.

