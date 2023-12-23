3-day ultimatum issued for release of detainees as Baloch sit-in continues outside National Press Club

Baloch protesters demanding an end to enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in their province issued a three-day ultimatum to the state on Saturday, calling for the immediate release of all demonstrators detained so far and the quashing of charges against them, failing which the demonstrators would be “compelled to take harsh steps and the state and its administration shall be responsible for this”.

The demands were issued by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) as they claimed in a statement to the press that over 100 previously detained members were not presented in courts and thus “missing” while they continued their rally outside Islamabad’s National Press Club (NPC) amid the presence of the police.

The long march led by Baloch women — which started in Turbat on December 6 after the alleged “extrajudicial killing” of a Baloch youth by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials — had reached the federal capital on Wednesday. However, the police had blocked entry points of the city along with major arteries to prevent the protesters from reaching the NPC.

The Islamabad police had subsequently used brutal force to disperse and detain Baloch demonstrators with over 200 protesters taken into custody from different areas of the federal capital. The demonstrators were also met with tear gas, water cannons and police batons.

The events were strongly condemned by human rights organisations, politicians and analysts. On Thursday evening, the government said 90 per cent of the Baloch men and women taken into custody were released, except for the men who “could not be identified” by police. The police actions were censured by Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, President Dr Arif Alvi and caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar as well.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) earlier announced a rally and sit-in at the NPC for today, saying that it would also hold a press conference on the next step of the movement.

The press release issued from the group said nearly 350 demonstrators were arrested of which 33 were granted bail, over 250 were still in jail and over 100 were still not presented in court whose status was missing.

“We are issuing a three-day ultimatum to state for the withdrawal of FIRs (first information report) registered against peaceful protesters and releasing the 100+ Baloch students whose status is still missing,” the press release said.

It warned that the long march would be “compelled to take harsh steps” for which the state and the administration would be responsible if the missing protesters were not produced and charges against them were not dropped.

It also demanded that FIRs against the demonstrators in different cities should also be quashed.

The BYC added that it would continue its sit-in at the NPC till the demands were met.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad police earlier today said a court had issued orders to release 163 previously detained protesters on bail after directives from a committee constituted by the prime minister.

A subsequent post from the BYC said that news regarding the release of 167 protesters was “false”.

“They were initially granted bail, but through various delay tactics, their release was cancelled. And currently, they are behind bars, while 100+ students are still missing. They have not been presented before any court, and their location is unknown.”

A charter of demands from the group called for a UN fact-finding mission to go and conduct an in-depth investigation on human rights violations in Balochistan, for the CTD to accept that it “killed Balach Mola Baksh in a staged fake encounter”, the immediate release of all forcibly disappeared Baloch people and shutting down the “CTD and death squads supported by state agencies”.

Additionally, the group demanded that the Ministry of Interior should “confess to kill[ing] enforcedly disappeared persons in fake encounters”, adding that an acknowledgement letter be issued regarding this and a press conference held with names of all victims.

Separately, the BYC alleged that the Islamabad police did not allow a “peaceful rally”, hence the sit-in continued outside the press club with large numbers of people in attendance.

Footage shared by the group showed heavy police presence intermingled with the sit-in participants. It expressed concern that the police would “resort to baton-charging and using force to sabotage our camp” and appealed to the public to join the protest.

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar visited the demonstrators for negotiations and later left. “We have heard your message and we also want a solution,” he said.

Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement leader Ali Wazir, former senator Farhatullah Babar and Jamaat-i-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmed also visited the sit-in while the latter two addressed it as well.

“The Baloch are demanding basic human rights. People who came to Islamabad to demand their rights were tortured,” Babar said, adding that the “stepmotherly treatment” of the Baloch community should cease now.

The human rights veteran said enforced disappearances fell under the category of human rights violations, adding that those picked up should be released and brought to the courts if they were involved in any crime.

“Hatred arises from violence and obstacles,” he said.

Ahmed said the phenomenon of missing persons was the “worst form of human rights violation”, warning that if the state continued the policy then its results would be “disturbing”.

“Islamabad police’s violence against innocent girls and women is condemnable. The Islamabad inspector general should resign for cracking down on innocent people,” the JI senator said, adding that all victims of enforced disappearances should be recovered.

Meanwhile, Mahrang Baloch, one of the long march organisers, addressed a press conference and said the protest was for the rights of the people of Balochistan.

“We came from Turbat to Islamabad to raise our voice against forced disappearances. Serious measures should be taken against enforced disappearances and massacres of Baloch people,” she said.

She aired grievances about the treatment of the Punjab police with the marchers in DI Khan, adding that while the police had cracked down on the protesters, people from different cities had welcomed and supported them.

Mahrang demanded an end to human rights violations, the formation of a commission on rights violations in Balochistan, the abolishment of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and “death squads” in the province and the release of all protesters arrested so far along with rescinding charges against them.

“The Ministry of Interior should apologise for the crimes in a press conference. Harassment of students of Balochistan should be stopped. The cycle of cruelty against Baloch women and youth must stop. The CTD and other institutions involved in illegal activities should be closed. Victims of enforced disappearances should be recovered,” she demanded.

Meanwhile, the group’s Karachi chapter said that solidarity protests and marches were also taken out in the metropolis at various points from Gadani to Korangi and Numaish.

Islamabad police says 200 people present

Meanwhile, the Islamabad police said 200 people were present outside the NPC, adding that peaceful protests were allowed outside the press club but no rally was permitted towards the High Security Zone.

“Islamabad Police is present outside the NPC to protect the protesters in view of security measures and threats.”

SCBA urges govt to prioritise dialogue

Separately, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) urged the government to prioritise dialogue and resolution to address the legitimate concerns of the protesters.

It added that it was ready to provide legal assistance to all protesters who were arrested by the police.

A press statement from the association expressed “deep concern and vehemently condemns the recent Islamabad police crackdown on innocent and peaceful protesters”.

Calling for an immediate end to “these repressive tactics”, it added that the subsequent arrests were a “gross infringement” of the demonstrators’ rights to peaceful assembly and expression.

“This crackdown occurred as protestors voiced their grievances against forced disappearances and demanded the recovery of missing persons.

“It is disheartening to witness the government’s machinery resorting to harsh measures against those exercising their constitutionally protected rights. Instead of addressing the issue of missing persons, such actions further compound the injustice,” the SCBA said.

Mohammed Hanif returns Sitara-i-Imtiaz

Meanwhile, British-Pakistani writer Mohammed Hanif posted on social media platform X that he had returned his Sitara-i-Imtiaz as a protest against a state that “continues to abduct and torture Baloch citizens”.

“Journalists of my generation have seen Sammi Deen Baloch and Mahrang Baloch grow up in protest camps. Ashamed to witness a new generation being denied basic dignity.”

Climate activist Greta Thunberg also voiced solidarity with the protesters, saying: “Climate justice activists all over the world stand in solidarity with Mahrang Baloch and other peaceful protesters who have been detained, tortured and disrupted by Islamabad police for protesting against human rights abuses in Balochistan.”

Additional reporting by Haseeb Bhatti.