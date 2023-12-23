Spinner Mohammad Nawaz steps in as Noman Ali hospitalised in Australia, out of Test series

Pakistan spinner Noman Ali was recovering on Saturday after being rushed to hospital with acute appendicitis, with the veteran ruled out of the rest of their Test series against Australia.

He has been replaced by Mohammad Nawaz, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement issued on Saturday afternoon.

Left-arm spinner Nawaz, 29, who is already part of the 17-member T20I squad against New Zealand commencing from January 12, 2024 in New Zealand, will fly to Australia on the first available flight.

Wahab Riaz, chief selector men’s cricket team, said: “It is really unfortunate that Noman Ali is not available for the Test matches. Due to logistical challenges, including visa issues for any new player, and considering the requirement for a left-arm spinner, Nawaz was the best available choice for the side.”

On Abrar Ahmed’s availability, the team management is hopeful that Abrar will be available to the side for the third Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground, commencing on Jan 3, 2024, the PCB said.

Noman Ali, 37, who did not feature during a heavy defeat in the opening Test in Perth, suffered severe abdominal pain on Friday.

“Noman Ali complained of sudden and severe abdominal pain yesterday, leading to examinations and scans in emergency that confirmed a diagnosis of acute appendicitis,” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said.

Picture courtesy: NDTV

“On surgeon’s advice, he underwent Laparoscopic Appendectomy today.” Ali, who has played 15 Tests, the last of which was against Sri Lanka in July, was “stable and doing fine”, but will take no further part in the three-Test series which resumes in Melbourne next week.

It is another blow for the visitors after pace bowler Khurram Shahzad was ruled out of the series on Thursday.

The 24-year-old impressed on his debut in Perth, finishing with match figures of 5-128 in the 360-run loss.

But he complained of discomfort and scans showed a stress fracture in the ribs along with an abdominal muscle tear.

Pakistan already had a weakened bowling attack after speedster Naseem Shah was omitted from the tour due to a long-term injury.

Spinner Abrar Ahmed missed the Perth Test with leg discomfort, but could return for the second match in Melbourne that begins on December 26.