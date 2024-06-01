Forces kill 2 ‘terrorists’ in Hassan Khel operation

PESHAWAR: Two terrorists were killed and two others wounded in an intelligence-based operation in Hassan Khel, on the outskirts of Peshawar, days after two personnel were martyred during a similar operation in the same area.

Meanwhile, four security personnel were martyred in a bomb attack on a security forces vehicle in Bannu.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, security forces had engaged the terrorists during the IBO conducted on late Thursday evening and killed ringleader Ayaz alias Muhammad and Ahmedey alias Koochi, and wounded their two accomplices. Weapons, am­­munition, and explosives were recovered from their possession, it added.

The statement said that locals appreciated the operation, as sanitisation was being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. Security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country, ISPR stated.

Last Sunday, two military personnel had laid down their lives during a similar operation in the Hassan Khel area, while the military claimed to have killed six terrorists in a gun battle.

Bannu blast

On Friday, official sources told Dawn that a security vehicle was hit by a bomb planted on the roadside in Bannu district, resulting in the martyrdom of four military personnel and injuries to three others. Sources said that the bodies and the injured security personnel were shifted to the Combined Military Hospital.

Later, the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search for the perpetrators of the terror act.

However, ISPR had not issued an official statement about the incident until the time of going to press.

Ghulam Mursaleen Marwat in Lakki Marwat also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, June 1st, 2024