‘Time bomb’ found in train at Karachi’s Cantt Station

KARACHI: A bag containing an improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered from a train at the Cantonment Railway Station on Friday evening, police said.

DIG-South Syed Asad Raza said that an unattended bag was found under a seat of an Awam Express bogie at 9:15pm. The bag contained a “time bomb attached to a battery, wire and switches”.

He said that the bag was placed on a safe place at a platform and a team of the Bomb Disposal Squad was called for defusing the devise.

The DIG said it appeared that someone left the bag there and disappeared.

The train had arrived from Peshawar at 8:20pm. At around 9.15 pm.

Man shot dead

A 38-year-old man was shot dead in Cattle Colony on Friday morning.

The Shah Latif Town police said the victim, Sajjad Ali, was shot at and wounded by unknown suspects. He was taken to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The police suspected some personal enmity behind the murder.

Meanwhile, a young man was gunned down in Machhar Colony on Friday.

Docks police said 25-year-old Mohsin Chanesar was shot and killed near Ghaffar Hotel.

Area SHO Mohammed Irfan said Mohsin was living with his friends in a quarter and it was suspected that his room-mates had killed him over some personal dispute and fled.

The body was shifted to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal formalities.

A rash-driving trailer claimed life of a policeman in Keamari on Friday evening.

Jackson police said Constable Ghulam Akbar, 53, was riding a motorbike when the trailer hit and killed him at Gate-17 in Keamari.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2023