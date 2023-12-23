Two-thirds of polling stations in KP sensitive, cabinet told

PESHAWAR: With general elections around the corner, officials in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have revealed that more than 72 per cent of the polling stations in the province are located in “security-sensitive” areas.

They told the provincial caretaker cabinet here that elections would be held in KP for 55 National Assembly and 145 provincial assembly seats with the polling stations totalling 15,737, including 4,843 for men and 4,285 for women.

The officials said of those polling stations, 4,812 were the most sensitive and 6,581 sensitive, according to an official statement.

The cabinet, which met with caretaker Chief Minister retired Justice Arshan Hussain Shah in the chair, “finalised arrangements” for the Feb 8, 2024, elections in light of the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan and said every effort would be made to ensure free and fair polls in the province.

Govt says additional security personnel to be mobilised to ensure peaceful electoral exercise

Officials also told participants that in order to meet the shortage of security personnel, additional security personnel would be mobilised from the population welfare, excise, forest, and tourism departments.

They said 11,668 CCTV cameras were required to be installed in and outside polling stations.

The officials also said a total of 1,919 polling stations would be located in snow-bound areas.

They said men made 54.54 per cent of the total voters registered in the province.

The statement read that the caretaker government reiterated its commitment to providing a level playing field to all political parties and urged parties to follow the notified standing operating procedures during election campaigns.

Under SOPs, large political gatherings will be held in areas designated and notified by the provincial government during daylight to ensure “efficient security and safety of the participants,” according to the statement.

It added that security guidelines for political gatherings were in place including for corner and public meetings, and identification of their venues and time, use of loudspeakers, hate and defamatory speech, affixing of promotional materials, and security of political leadership as per the ECP directives, local administration and law-enforcement agencies.

“All resources have been mobilised and every effort is being made to ensure transparency and efficient utilisation of the taxpayer’s money,” Mr Shah told the meeting.

He called for transparency in the processes and efficient utilisation of available resources.

The cabinet was briefed about preparations for the upcoming general elections, including availability and placement of human resources, mapping of missing facilities, and availability and placement of IT staff and equipment for the forthcoming electoral exercise.

Officials also informed it about the provision of ramps at polling stations to facilitate people with disabilities, rationalisation of sensitive and most sensitive polling stations, security arrangements, needs of close-circuit television cameras, transport arrangements for polling staff and equipment, security plan, SOPs for political gatherings, and identification of spots in every district for political gatherings.

“Eight detailed sessions have already been held by the chief minister and chief secretary to work out arrangements and preparations for general elections in addition to notifying gathering spaces in every tehsil of the province and permitting 100 government spaces for holding large political gatherings,” it read.

The provincial cabinet also approved plans for the “establishment” of the Khyber Medical College University and Ayub Medical College University as part of the Khushal Pakhtunkhwa programme of the provincial government, and directed the higher education department to work out modalities for the effective and timely launch of the programme.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2023