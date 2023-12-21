DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 21, 2023

Pakistan-born Aussie batter Usman Khawaja reprimanded by ICC for wearing black armband in Gaza protest

Reuters Published December 21, 2023 Updated December 21, 2023 07:53pm
Usman Khawaja wore a black arm band in solidarity with Gaza on first Test against Pakistan. — Picture via Fox Cricket/X
Usman Khawaja wore a black arm band in solidarity with Gaza on first Test against Pakistan. — Picture via Fox Cricket/X

Pakistan-born Aussie batter Usman Khawaja was reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday for sporting a black armband after the global body’s rules prevented him from wearing shoes with messages of support for Gaza in a Test against Pakistan.

Khawaja had the messages “Freedom is a human right” and “All lives are equal” on his boots in the colours of the Palestinian flag during training before the opening test of the three-match series last week, which the hosts won by 360 runs in Perth.

The Pakistan-born opener intended to wear the boots in the game, according to Australian media reports, but was unable to do so under ICC regulations that prohibit messages related to political, religious or racial activities or causes.

He instead wore a black armband and the ICC said he was in breach of its Clothing and Equipment Regulations.

“Usman displayed a personal message (armband) during the first Test match against Pakistan without seeking the prior approval of Cricket Australia and the ICC to display it, as required in the regulations for personal messages,” an ICC spokesperson said.

“This is a breach under the category of an ‘other breach’ and the sanction for a first offence is a reprimand,” the spokesperson said.

Khawaja, who scored 41 and 90 in the first Test, had said he believed the statements on his shoes in support of the people of Gaza were not political and vowed to fight the ICC.

Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza in response to the October 7 cross-border attack by Hamas has killed thousands of Palestinians.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali, who like Khawaja is a Muslim with Pakistani heritage, was banned by the ICC in 2014 from wearing wristbands featuring the slogans “Save Gaza” and “Free Palestine”.

The ICC did, however, allow players to “take the knee” before international matches in support of the “Black Lives Matter” movement in 2020 and 2021.

The second Test begins on Dec 26.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Multiple candidacies
Updated 21 Dec, 2023

Multiple candidacies

It is imperative that the next government takes definitive steps to amend Article 223 of the Constitution.
Cricket audio leak
21 Dec, 2023

Cricket audio leak

OF late, Pakistan Cricket Board chief Zaka Ashraf has been dogged by controversy. Not too long after Mr Ashraf ...
Red Sea force
21 Dec, 2023

Red Sea force

IN a fresh sign that the massacre in Gaza is fuelling tension elsewhere in the region, the US has announced the...
A hurdle crossed
Updated 20 Dec, 2023

A hurdle crossed

The threat of delayed polls has been shot down by the apex court, there still remains the question of fairness.
Cautious hope?
20 Dec, 2023

Cautious hope?

THE $9m current account ‘surplus’ recorded in November has been delivered primarily by a combination of...
Aafia’s case
20 Dec, 2023

Aafia’s case

ALL clamour for humanitarian help should convey that human rights are above politics and diplomacy. Aafia Siddiqui...