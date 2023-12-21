Islamabad police baton-charge, arrest Baloch protesters

Islamabad police arrested dozens of Baloch protesters in multiple areas of the federal capital late Wednesday night. They also baton-charged them during a demonstration against enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

Videos of the arrests shared on social media showed security officials firing water canons and tear gas at the protesters. They could also be seen dragging them into police vans and beating them with clubs.

The police also dismantled camps and loudspeakers set up by the demonstrators outside the National Press Club.

A day earlier, a long march led by Baloch women — which started in Turbat on Dec 6 after the alleged “extra-judicial killing” of a Baloch youth by the Counter-Terrorism Department officials — reached the federal capital. However, the police blocked entry points of the city along with major arteries to prevent the protesters from reaching the National Press Club.

Initially, police blocked Jinnah Avenue and other routes leading to the press club. They also blocked Srinagar Highway, causing massive traffic jams on the busy road across the federal capital.

In a statement issued late night, an Islamabad police spokesperson claimed that “masked men carrying batons” were among the protesters.

“A non-lethal method to prevent protesters from entering high-security zones is being adopted,” he said, adding that the use of forces was “completely avoided”.

In another statement, the spokesperson said the protesters threw stones at police officials near Chongi No. 26 and Ayub Chowk. “In response, the police arrested and detained several protesters,” he stated.

He added that legal action would be taken against those who blocked roads.

The detained protesters were later moved to the Aabpara, Kohsar, Secretariat and Margalla police station. Meanwhile, women demonstrators were taken to the Women Police Station.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan strongly condemned the “violent police crackdown” on Baloch protesters in Islamabad. It noted that women, children and the elderly were subjected to “unwarranted force” and separated from their male relatives and allies.

“This treatment of Baloch citizens exercising their constitutional right to peaceful assembly is inexcusable. It also reflects how little the state thinks of the protesters’ demand that their right to life and liberty be upheld,” it said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The HRCP demanded that all those detained must be released unconditionally. “Once again, we urgently call on the government to organise a delegation to meet the protesters and give their legitimate demands a fair hearing,” it added.