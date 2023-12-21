‘Inexcusable treatment’: Amnesty, HRCP condemn police action on Baloch protesters in Islamabad

After Baloch protesters were baton-charged and detained in several areas of Islamabad late Wednesday night, unanimous condemnations from human rights organisations, analysts and politicians poured in criticising the “violent state crackdown”.

Islamabad police arrested dozens of Baloch men and women last night during a demonstration against enforced disappearances and extra-judicial killings.

Videos of the arrests shared on social media showed security officials firing water canons and tear gas at the protesters. They could also be seen dragging Baloch men and women into police vans and beating them with clubs.

The police also dismantled camps and loudspeakers set up by the demonstrators outside the National Press Club.

A long march led by Baloch women — which started in Turbat on Dec 6 after the alleged “extra-judicial killing” of a Baloch youth by the Counter-Terrorism Department officials — reached the federal capital on Wednesday. However, the police blocked entry points of the city along with major arteries to prevent the protesters from reaching the National Press Club.

Initially, police blocked Jinnah Avenue and other routes leading to the press club. They also blocked Srinagar Highway, causing massive traffic jams on the busy road across the federal capital.

In a statement issued late night, an Islamabad police spokesperson claimed that “masked men carrying batons” were among the protesters.

“A non-lethal method to prevent protesters from entering high-security zones is being adopted,” he said, adding that the use of forces was “completely avoided”.

In another statement, the spokesperson said the protesters threw stones at police officials near Chongi No. 26 and Ayub Chowk. “In response, the police arrested and detained several protesters,” he stated.

He added that legal action would be taken against those who blocked roads.

The detained protesters were later moved to the Aabpara, Kohsar, Secretariat and Margalla police station. Meanwhile, women demonstrators were taken to the Women Police Station.

In a post on social media platform X today, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) strongly condemned the “violent police crackdown” on Baloch protesters in Islamabad.

It noted that women, children and the elderly were subjected to “unwarranted force” and separated from their male relatives and allies.

“This treatment of Baloch citizens exercising their constitutional right to peaceful assembly is inexcusable. It also reflects how little the state thinks of the protesters’ demand that their right to life and liberty be upheld,” it said.

The HRCP demanded that all those detained must be released unconditionally. “Once again, we urgently call on the government to organise a delegation to meet the protesters and give their legitimate demands a fair hearing,” it added.

Amnesty International South Asia, a non-governmental organisation focused on human rights, said it was deeply concerned by the excessive use of force by law enforcement against the Baloch protestors.

It stated that the police action was a violation of their rights to liberty, security and protest.

Amnesty demanded that the protesters should be immediately released and charged against them for “solely exercising their right to freedom of expression” be dropped.

“Conduct an impartial investigation of all extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances, particularly in Balochistan, in line with international standards,” it said, adding that families of victims of extrajudicial killing and those “forcibly disappeared” should be compensated.

Activist Ammar Rashid said the images of Baloch women, children and youth being beaten and arrested on Islamabad’s streets “will live on in infamy”.

“This unelected anti-people regime is playing dice with both the federation and constitution to keep itself in power,” he said.

The PTI also condemned the arrests and called on the state to “analyse its decisions and make the most serious efforts to solve the problems, especially the concerns of Baloch citizens”.

Activist Ammar Ali Jan said the scenes from last night were “another nail in the coffin of our federation”.

“When peaceful marchers led by women are brutalised on streets of the capital, the state annihilates the possibility of peaceful agitation. Baloch did not choose war. The state imposed it upon them,” he wrote on X.