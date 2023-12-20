First shipment of dried chillies leaves for China

KARACHI: Pakistan on Tuesday shipped the first consignment of dried chillies to China as part of a drive to increase exports of agricultural commodities.

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister retired Justice Maqbool Baqar sent off the shipment of dried chilies from the province to China, saying the potential for trade, cooperation and industry-level partnerships between the two countries was vast.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the shipment under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor’s (CPEC) agricultural project, he said Sindh contributed approximately 80 per cent of the total national production of chillies, amounting to 144,000 tonnes.

The ceremony was also attended by the consul general of China, while recorded messages of the federal food minister and Chinese ambassador were shown on the screen.

The chief minister said the prospect of deeper cooperation held the promise of a brighter future for both the nations. He extended best wishes for the inaugural shipment of chillies from Pakistan to China.

“This milestone transcends mere commercial significance; it symbolises the realisation of our collaborative efforts,” he said, adding that it may be the precursor of many more successful ventures, opening new avenues for trade and fortifying the economic ties between the two countries.

He said the collaborative efforts served as an exemplary model, demonstrating how such partnerships could yield economic benefits, create employment opportunities and foster cross-cultural understanding.

The chief minister lauded the efforts made by Chinese company Sichuan Litong and the Chinese embassy and the role played by the agriculture and plant protection department in this regard.

He said the commemoration of export was a testament to the exemplary strides made in fostering China-Pakistan friendship and advancing economic collaboration, exemplified by the commendable achievements of both Pakistani farmers and Sichuan Litong.

Mr Baqar said the enduring bond between the two nations showcased through initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative and CPEC. He said the agriculture department’s Research Institute, Kunri, had developed two new varieties — Kunri-I and Nageena — which produced 25-30 per cent more yield than local varieties. He said the chillies produced in Kunri were renowned for their colour and taste.

“The establishment of dehydration and processing facilities could help minimise aflatoxin growth and improve its quality and demand in the international market, which contributes to earning foreign exchange,” he added.

The CM said Sindh was endowed with fertile lands and a diverse climate and represented an abundant reservoir of agricultural potential. “Our province, with its storied history in agriculture, stands poised to leverage these resources for sustainable and innovative practices,” he said.

“We have observed the noteworthy achievements of Chinese agri-products company, Sichuan Litong, and recognised the transformative partnerships that could elevate our agricultural landscape and bring tangible benefits to our farmers.”

Mr Baqar said chillies were grown on more than 143,000 acres of land with a production of approximately 144,000 tonnes in the country. “Sindh contributes about 80 per cent in national production,” he said, adding that major chilli-growing districts in Sindh were Umarkot, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Jamshoro, Sanghar, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Dadu and Shikarpur.

Published in Dawn, December 20th, 2023