ECP issues guidelines for submitting nomination papers

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued guidelines for candidates intending to submit nomination papers to contest the general elections, which are set to be held on February 8.

The directions were issued on Tuesday, a day before the commission starts receiving nomination papers for national and provincial assemblies seats.

The nomination papers can be filed between 8:30am and 4:30pm till Dec 22.

According to the guidelines, a candidate must be accompanied by two voters of the same constituency who would propose and second his nomination.

However, no individual can become a proposer or seconder for more than one candidate.

Though there is no bar on a candidate contesting elections from multiple constituencies, a person may be nominated in the same constituency by not more than five nomination papers.

Candidates usually submit multiple nomination papers from the same constituency as cover in case one gets rejected.

As per the guidelines, every nomination submitted by the candidate must be on a separate form, signed by both the proposer and the seconder.

The returning officer will not accept the nomination papers from candidates if submitted without a fee of Rs30,000 for the National Assembly and Rs20,000 for the provincial assembly.

The amount can be deposited by the candidate, or by any person on their behalf, in cash with the returning officer, through a bank draft drawn in favour of the RO, or deposited in the specified National Bank of Pakistan account, the receipt of which should be attached with the papers.

Other accompanying documents include candidates’ three-year income tax returns, bank transactions’ records up to Dec 8, and copies of the passport.

The age of a candidate must not be less than 25 years on the last date of submitting the nomination papers, i.e. Dec 22.

The candidate submitting papers for a National Assembly seat can be a voter anywhere in the country, while those aspiring for a provincial assembly seat must have their vote registered in the said province.

“A candidate of reserved seats for women in the National Assembly must be enlisted as a voter in the province [concerned].”

The candidates are also bound to submit an affidavit along with nomination papers and details of the assets of their dependents, including their family.

Published in Dawn, December 20th, 2023