Pakistan squad for New Zealand T20s laden with potential ‘back-ups’

LAHORE: Creating back-ups ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup is a priority for Pakistan’s selectors and they have named the team’s squad for the upcoming five-match series against New Zealand accordingly.

The series, which runs from Jan 12-21, will mark the commencement of Pakistan’s build-up to the showpiece tournament — set to be held in the United States and the West Indies in June 2024 — and pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi’s first assignment as the national side’s new T20I captain.

The 17-member roster announced on Tuesday was ripe with the names of a number of players who have performed notably well in the domestic circuit as well as the HBL Pakistan Super League over the last two to three years.

“Pakistan has struggled with backups in recent years,” chief selector Wahab Riaz, accompanied by consultant member Kamran Akmal, told reporters during a press conference here at the Gaddafi Stadium. “Keeping the T20 World Cup in mind, we want to test some of our players and see where they stand.”

The likes of wicket-keepers Azam Khan and Haseebullah Khan and batter Sahibzada Farhan have been rewarded for their impactful performances in the recently-concluded the National T20 Cup and the last season of the PSL.

The trio poses direct competition to Pakistan opening mainstays Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, who boast an impressive record in the format but have come under fire numerous times for their approach towards T20 batting.

Rizwan and former skipper Babar will still get chances to prove their mettle in the New Zealand series, an advantage the latter’s ex deputy Shadab Khan will miss out on due to being left out of the squad following an ankle injury.

Leg-spinner Usama Mir — who also has the capability to hit some lusty blows with the bat — therefore, will be in the position to capitalise on Shadab’s absence. The all-rounder, however, remains in Pakistan’s long-term T20 plans.

“Shadab Khan is a vital member of Pakistan’s T20 setup and a white ball specialist,” said Wahab. “Unfortunately, he twisted his ankle during the domestic season and he still needs two weeks to recover.”

Abrar Ahmed, meanwhile, adds up to the spin bowling options along with all-rounders Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz — both seasoned members of the Pakistan T20 team.

With their pace battery depleted by the unavailability of Naseem Shah and a number of back-ups in Mohammad Hasnain and Ihsanullah, the Pakistan selectors opted to call-up Abbas Afridi, the highest wicket-taker in the last edition of the PSL.

The right-armer will add variation to his faster colleagues in Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr. and Zaman Khan under attack leader and skipper Shaheen. Aamer Jamal, who picked up a five-wicket haul against Australia in the recently-concluded first Test, has also been called up as a fast-bowling all-rounder option.

HARIS AXED

The inclusion of Azam and Haseebullah in the squad saw Mohammad Haris lose his place for no clear reason.

The flamboyant right-hander, who plays in the top-order and was crucial in Pakistan’s run to the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, performed way better than Haseebullah in the National T20 Cup.

Wahab clarified that Haris was only “rested”.

“He is part of our plans going forward but to increase our player pool and reward the domestic performers we havde decided to rest him,” said the former pacer.

Azam, meanwhile, has been identified as a potential solution to Pakistan’s finishing problems down the order. The number six position in the batting order has been occupied by several players, including Iftikhar, but none have been able to tighten their grip on the role.

The burly Azam turned out to be a serial match-winner in the slot for Karachi Whites, who claimed the National T20 Cup title earlier this month.

“Azam has proven his mettle time and again in PSL and domestic cricket,” said Wahab. “He has also worked considerably on his fitness.”

Wahab was confident Pakistan would pose a tough challenge to the New Zealanders despite having a fairly inexperienced squad.

“I think we should have faith in the ability of our boys to deliver on this tour,” he said. “This will boost their confidence and eventually allow them to play better cricket.

“We should not have any fear of failure.”

The New Zealand tour will be preceded by a six-day training camp here at the National Cricket Academy from Dec. 28 to Jan. 3.

As many as nine players other than the ones named in the squad have been invited to attend the camp, the most prominent being Ahmed Shehzad, who recently expressed dejection for not being picked by any of the PSL sides in the draft for the upcoming season.

Other than Ahmed, Haris, Karachi Whites leg-spinner Arif Yaqoob, Peshawar pacer Mohammad Imran, Lahore Whites pacer Mohammad Amir Khan, Abbotabad opener Sajjad Ali Jr, his team-mate and National T20 Cup’s highest wicket-taker Shahab Khan, Kamran Ghulam and Karachi Whites’ Omair Bin Yousuf will attend the camp.

Squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haseebullah Khan, Azam Khan, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan

