Imran Khan, Asad Umar acquitted in May 25 violence case

ISLAMABAD: Judicial Magistrate of Koral on Monday acquitted former Prime Minister Imran Khan and Asad Umar in a case registered against them related to alleged violence on May 25, 2022.

Mr Khan, Mr Umar and others including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Faisal Javed, Ali Nawaz Awan, Ali Amin Gandapur and Raja Khurram Nawaz, were nominated as accused in this case.

The FIR alleged that during the May 25 long march, they had incited protesters to violence, leading to the blockade of highways and engagement in sabotage acts by the enraged protesters.

Proceedings against the other suspects in the FIR have been adjourned till February 24.

In a relevant development, a local court in Islamabad sought a hearing of the case related to the marriage of Mr Khan with Bushra Bibi during the latter’s iddat period, at Adiala jail.

Local court seeks hearing of iddat case in Adiala jail

Senior Civil Judge Qudrat Ullah decided to conduct the trial of the former premier and founder of Pakistan Tehre­ek-i-Insaf (PTI) due to security concerns.

Earlier, on Dec 14, the judge directed the superintendent of Adiala Jail to produce Mr Khan before the court on Dec 18.

However, the Adiala jail superintendent submitted a report to the court “based on intelligence information” that expressed apprehension of “serious security threats” and “making it impossible for the jail authorities to produce” Mr Khan before the court.

After perusal of the report submitted by the SP Jail, the judge noted that Mr Khan “is a former prime minister and, therefore, this court considers that the forcing of attendance of said respondent before this court may ensue danger to the life of respondent, as well as those litigants who attend proceeding before various courts in their cases”.

The judge felt that “the security situation in the District Courts Complex, Islamabad, may become highly dangerous and make the entire complex vulnerable to any sought of adventure by miscreants”.

“Keeping above facts in mind, this court considers that it will be appropriate to hold the trial of the respondents [Imran and Bushra Bibi] at a place which comparatively safer and secure, as decided by the federal government, including holding of trial at Central Jail Adiala, Rawalpindi,” said the order of the court.

It said, “While persuaded by above compelling circumstances, this court orders the holding of the trial of respondent in terms of proviso to sub section (1) of section 352 of the Code of Criminal Procedure… at a place to be decided by the federal government as per law and procedure including Central Jail Adiala, Rawalpindi.”

According to the court order, since Mr Khan’s trial could not be separated from that of his wife, they could be jointly tried at the jail premises with the approval of the federal government / competent authority.

However, the court order also states that the trial would be open, allowing not only family members but also the public to witness the proceedings.

It’s worth noting that the Special Court (Official Secrets Act) conducted an in-camera jail trial of Mr Khan and Mr Qureshi in the cipher case. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) declared it illegal, and the Special Court started the denovo trial at Adiala jail.

Although the court declared the hearing “open,” media coverage was restricted to a few selected television channels for a limited number of hearings. The Special Court eventually decided to conduct the proceedings in-camera, barring media coverage.

Judge Qudrat Ullah stated in the order that those who intend to witness the proceeding “have to seek permission regarding attending the proceeding as per the procedure laid down in Prison Rules” adding that “they shall further be bound to adhere to all the legal requirements and must be abided by the rules of the prison and will maintain the decorum of the court”.

The court exempted personal attendance of Bushra Bibi and made it clear that “no request for exemption shall be entertained on next date of hearing if the same is not supported by some valid and legal reason”.

Further proceeding in this matter has been adjourned till Dec 22.

Published in Dawn, December 19th, 2023