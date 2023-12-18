PM Kakar departs for Kuwait to condole death of Emir Sheikh Nawaf

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday departed on a day-long visit to Kuwait to condole the death of Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

According to Radio Pakistan, the Kuwait ambassador saw off the premier at Noor Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi.

Sheikh Nawaf died on Saturday, aged 86, according to the royal court, just over three years after assuming power. The cause of his death was not immediately disclosed.

He was admitted to a hospital late last month due to what the state news agency described at the time as an emergency health problem but said he was in a stable condition.

Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, 83, who has been Kuwait’s de facto ruler since 2021, when the frail emir handed over most of his duties, was named as Sheikh Nawaf’s successor.

Yesterday, the foreign office said that Kakar would undertake the visit to “convey to the royal family, the government and the people of Kuwait the sympathies and condolences of the government and people of Pakistan” on Sheikh Nawaf’s death.

The emir was laid to rest on Sunday at a private funeral attended by select relatives. Draped in a Kuwaiti flag, the coffin was carried into a Kuwait mosque for prayers ahead of a burial ceremony that was broadcast on state television.

Kuwait has announced 40 days of mourning as well as a three-day closure of official departments. Separately, Pakistan also declared Monday (today) as a day of mourning, Radio Pakistan reported.

The report said the decision was taken to express “fraternal solidarity on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, with the royal family, the government, and people of Kuwait”.