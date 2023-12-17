Pakistan seeks probe into source of TTP weapons

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has urged a UN panel to find out how the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is acquiring modern weaponry to carry out terrorist attacks in the country.

Pakistan’s Deputy Permanent Representative Usman Jadoon highlighted the alarming trend during a UN Security Council open debate on the threat posed by the diversion, illicit trafficking, and misuse of small arms and light weapons.

He argued that terrorist groups like TTP acquire such weapons “from illicit arms markets or receive them from entities that want to destabilise a particular region or country.”

He then demanded “an investigation into how the TTP acquired the sophisticated weapons” being used against Pakistan.

Ambassador Jadoon said Pakistan will continue to work closely with the international community towards exposing those who were responsible for supporting, financing and externally sponsoring such operations

He pointed out that “terrorists and criminals do not manufacture these advanced arms; instead, they acquire them from illicit markets or entities with intentions to destabilise specific regions or countries.”

And it’s the “responsibility of all the states and the UN to take measures to prevent illicit trade, transfer and diversion of these arms,” he added.

Promising continued collaboration with the international community, the Pakistani envoy said that Pakistan’s strong stance on this issue “underscores the country’s commitment to global peace and security.”

In a separate but equally significant development, Pakistan has urged the establishment of a special tribunal and accountability mechanism to investigate Israel’s alleged war crimes against Palestinians. Munir Akram, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, made this demand at an Emergency Special Session of the UN General Assembly on the Situation in Palestine.

These diplomatic initiatives highlight Pakistan’s proactive engagement on the global stage, addressing critical issues and advocating for justice, accountability, and lasting peace in regions marred by conflict.

Published in Dawn, December 17th, 2023