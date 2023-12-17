DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 17, 2023

Pakistan seeks probe into source of TTP weapons

Our Correspondent Published December 17, 2023 Updated December 17, 2023 07:55am
Pakistan’s Deputy Permanent Representative Usman Jadoon speaks at the UNSC open debate on Dec 15. — Photo courtesy Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the UN/X
Pakistan’s Deputy Permanent Representative Usman Jadoon speaks at the UNSC open debate on Dec 15. — Photo courtesy Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the UN/X

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has urged a UN panel to find out how the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is acquiring modern weaponry to carry out terrorist attacks in the country.

Pakistan’s Deputy Permanent Representative Usman Jadoon highlighted the alarming trend during a UN Security Council open debate on the threat posed by the diversion, illicit trafficking, and misuse of small arms and light weapons.

He argued that terrorist groups like TTP acquire such weapons “from illicit arms markets or receive them from entities that want to destabilise a particular region or country.”

He then demanded “an investigation into how the TTP acquired the sophisticated weapons” being used against Pakistan.

Ambassador Jadoon said Pakistan will continue to work closely with the international community towards exposing those who were responsible for supporting, financing and externally sponsoring such operations

He pointed out that “terrorists and criminals do not manufacture these advanced arms; instead, they acquire them from illicit markets or entities with intentions to destabilise specific regions or countries.”

And it’s the “responsibility of all the states and the UN to take measures to prevent illicit trade, transfer and diversion of these arms,” he added.

Promising continued collaboration with the international community, the Pakistani envoy said that Pakistan’s strong stance on this issue “underscores the country’s commitment to global peace and security.”

In a separate but equally significant development, Pakistan has urged the establishment of a special tribunal and accountability mechanism to investigate Israel’s alleged war crimes against Palestinians. Munir Akram, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, made this demand at an Emergency Special Session of the UN General Assembly on the Situation in Palestine.

These diplomatic initiatives highlight Pakistan’s proactive engagement on the global stage, addressing critical issues and advocating for justice, accountability, and lasting peace in regions marred by conflict.

Published in Dawn, December 17th, 2023

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Effective CT plan
17 Dec, 2023

Effective CT plan

THE state has failed to evolve an effective counterterrorism strategy to deal with the resurgent militant threat,...
American rebuke
17 Dec, 2023

American rebuke

AS the bodies continue to pile up in Gaza, Israel’s most steadfast supporter is beginning to change its tone,...
Hockey hope
17 Dec, 2023

Hockey hope

SUCH has been Pakistan’s downfall in hockey that when they went to the Junior World Cup, there were few...
Polls on track
16 Dec, 2023

Polls on track

No excuses should be provided by any side to justify further postponement of polls
Hidden trials
16 Dec, 2023

Hidden trials

THE special court hearing the high-profile cipher case has accepted a plea from the prosecution seeking in camera...
Battling trafficking
16 Dec, 2023

Battling trafficking

THE currency of human bondage, known as human trafficking, is the false promise of a better life through employment...