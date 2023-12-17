DAWN.COM Logo

Jan Achakzai warns Afghan govt on terrorism support

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published December 17, 2023 Updated December 17, 2023 09:05am

QUETTA: Balochistan’s caretaker Minister for Information, Jan Achakzai, on Saturday warned the Afghan government that supporting and harbouring terrorists would lead to disastrous consequences.

Speaking at a press conference, he stated that Pakistani authorities had reminded Afghan government multiple times to hand over the “terrorists”, who were involved in attacks in the country using Afghan soil.

“The caretaker government has responded effectively to terror attacks by TTP and is repatriating illegal immigrants who pose a threat to the security and economy of Pakistan,” Mr Achakzai said, adding that the international community has assisted Pakistan in its fight against terrorism.

Mr Achakzai said that despite the loss of $150 billion and over 70,000 lives, and the resurgence of TTP posing new challenges, Pakistan remains determined to continue fighting these elements.

While recalling the Peshawar Army Public School tragedy on Dec 16, 2014, where over 150 teachers and children were martyred, he noted that the TTP targeted 150 individuals in an act of terrorism. The sorrow of the APS martyrs has since remained fresh in the hearts of the people, he added.

In response to this heinous act, the civilian and military leadership joined forces to devise the National Action Plan, resulting in a comprehensive strategy to eliminate terrorism.

Mr Achakzai welcomed the schedule anno­unced by the Election Commission of Pakistan and assured that the provincial government would assist to the maximum extent to ensure a free and fair process.

He also warned foreign nationals that strict legal action would be taken against anyone participating in a campaign or casting a vote.

Published in Dawn, December 17th, 2023

